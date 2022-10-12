Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson ready to make an impact after sparring with two-weight world champion in Spain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has racked up sparring sessions in Spain with a two weight world champion in preparation for his pro debut.

The 18-year-old will box in the pro ranks for the first time at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 26.

McPherson has been confirmed on the undercard of Dean Sutherland’s Commonwealth super-welterweight title fight with Louis Greene.

To get ready McPherson spent a week in Alicante where he went toe to toe with Spanish ring stars Kiko Martinez and Juan Felix Gomez.

Spaniard Martinez, 36, held the IBF featherweight title from 2021 to 2022 and the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2013 to 2014.

Martinez is set to fight Jordan Gill for the EBU European featherweight title at Wembley on October 29..

A multiple Scottish champion at amateur level, McPherson also sparred Gomez, the EBU European super-featherweight champion.

McPherson said: “Kiko is a former two weight world champion and Juan Felix is the European Union champion.

“Sparring with boxers like them is valuable experience.

“Kiko is a very strong guy, especially for the featherweight category.

“He is really fit and one of the most conditioned boxers I have seen.

“Kiko trains like a trojan, he is unreal.

“He is so powerful and you need to be on the move against him all the time.”

Teaming up with a world champion

His boxing skills brought McPherson to the attention to a number of promoters and managers.

However he opted to sign a three-year pro contract with highly respected Scottish promoter Sam Kynoch.

He jetted out for a week-long training camp in the heat of Alicante along with father Tom, who is also his trainer.

Teen McPherson said: “In May this year I was supposed to be fighting in a competition in the amateurs but it was cancelled.

“Whilst over in Spain we went to a few boxing gyms and found Kiko’s in Alicante.

“We went to his gym and I sparred with a few of the guys.

“Kiko found out I did really well against them and said he wanted to spar with me.

“I sparred with him and after that we remained good friends.

“We were always speaking on social media and things.

“When I was thinking about getting a sparring camp for my upcoming fight Kiko said it would work in well with him.

“Kiko has a camp as well ahead of his fight.

“We teamed up and trained with one another which was great.”

Tough sessions in the Spanish heat

Martinez lost his IBF featherweight world title to Britain’s Josh Warrington in March this year, having been stopped in the seventh round.

However Martinez broke Warrington’s jaw during the title fight.

McPherson said: “It gives me a lot of confidence that Kiko asked me to train with him.

“He is a very experienced boxer and for him to say I will be really good if I keep progressing the way I am is great to hear.

“Training in the heat over there was tough but it gets my stamina up and did me the world of good.

“I was away for a week and did three intense sessions per day.

“I sparred at six o’clock in the morning every day and then had a training session in the afternoon.

“At night I was back at the club doing bag work as well as strength and conditioning.

“I want to push myself to the limit because I believe the harder I train the easier the fight.”

‘I want to put a statement out there’

As well as sparring top stars Martinez and Gomez the Aberdeen teen also went in against other boxers in Spain.

He insists it was vital experience that will serve him well for his pro debut at the Beach Ballroom.

Pro Debut Confirmed❗️ We are delighted to announce that Gregor McPherson will make his debut at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen. It's set to be a special night in the granite city.🥊💥 Tickets are on sale next week and full event details will be revealed soon.👊#boxing pic.twitter.com/2afGYpKGIi — Kynoch Boxing (@KynochBoxing) August 23, 2022

McPherson said: “All of them were top class boxers so it was a fantastic experience.

“I learnt different styles because every day I had a different sparring partner.

“One was aggressive whilst the other would be on the backfoot, skillful, strong.

“There are lots of different styles so it was about adjusting to different fighters.

“It is good to learn that so I have more styles in my locker.

“I can’t wait to make my debut and show everyone my skills.

“I’m only 18 but want to put a statement out there that I’m going to be the next best thing.

“I’ll keep training hard and hopefully I’ll get there.

“I have been sparring the top people in Britain and Spain and held my own against them.

“So I think I have made that transition from amateur to pro already.”