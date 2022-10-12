Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson ready to make an impact after sparring with two-weight world champion in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson ready to make an impact after sparring with two-weight world champion in Spain

By Sean Wallace
October 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has been sparring with two weight world champion Kiko Martinez in Spain. Photo supplied by Gregor McPherson.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has been sparring with two weight world champion Kiko Martinez in Spain. Photo supplied by Gregor McPherson.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has racked up sparring sessions in Spain with a two weight world champion in preparation for his pro debut.

The 18-year-old will box in the pro ranks for the first time at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 26.

McPherson has been confirmed on the undercard of Dean Sutherland’s Commonwealth super-welterweight title fight with Louis Greene.

To get ready McPherson spent a week in Alicante where he went toe to toe with Spanish ring stars Kiko Martinez and Juan Felix Gomez.

Spaniard Martinez, 36, held the IBF featherweight title from 2021 to 2022  and the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2013 to 2014.

Martinez is set to fight Jordan Gill for the EBU European featherweight title at Wembley on October 29..

A multiple Scottish champion at amateur level, McPherson also sparred Gomez, the EBU European super-featherweight champion.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has turned professional. Photo by Paul Gilfeather.

McPherson said: “Kiko is a former two weight world champion and Juan Felix is the European Union champion.

“Sparring with boxers like them is valuable experience.

“Kiko is a very strong guy, especially for the featherweight category.

“He is really fit and one of the most conditioned boxers I have seen.

“Kiko trains like a trojan, he is unreal.

“He is so powerful and you need to be on the move against him all the time.”

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson with European champion Juan Felix Gomez. Photo supplied by Gregor McPherson

Teaming up with a world champion

His boxing skills brought McPherson to the attention to a number of promoters and managers.

However he opted to sign a three-year pro contract with highly respected Scottish promoter Sam Kynoch.

He jetted out for a week-long training camp in the heat of Alicante along with father Tom, who is also his trainer.

Gregor McPherson with father Tom who also trains him. Photo by Paul Gilfeather.

Teen McPherson said: “In May this year I was supposed to be fighting in a competition in the amateurs but it was cancelled.

“Whilst over in Spain we went to a few boxing gyms and found Kiko’s in Alicante.

“We went to his gym and I sparred with a few of the guys.

“Kiko found out I did really well against them and said he wanted to spar with me.

“I sparred with him and after that we remained good friends.

“We were always speaking on social media and things.

“When I was thinking about getting a sparring camp for my upcoming fight Kiko said it would work in well with him.

“Kiko has a camp as well ahead of his fight.

“We teamed up and trained with one another which was great.”

Teenage boxer Gregor McPherson will make his pro debut in Aberdeen. Photo by Paul Gilfeather.

Tough sessions in the Spanish heat

Martinez lost his IBF featherweight world title to Britain’s Josh Warrington in March this year, having been stopped in the seventh round.

However Martinez broke Warrington’s jaw during the title fight.

Teenage boxer Gregor McPherson working hard ahead of his pro debut. Photo by Paul Gilfeather.

McPherson said: “It gives me a lot of confidence that Kiko asked me to train with him.

“He is a very experienced boxer and for him to say I will be really good if I keep progressing the way I am is great to hear.

“Training in the heat over there was tough but it gets my stamina up and did me the world of good.

“I was away for a week and did three intense sessions per day.

“I sparred at six o’clock in the morning every day and then had a training session in the afternoon.

“At night I was back at the club doing bag work as well as strength and conditioning.

“I want to push myself to the limit because I believe the harder I train the easier the fight.”

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland will fight for the Commonwealth title.

‘I want to put a statement out there’

As well as sparring top stars Martinez and Gomez the Aberdeen teen also went in against other boxers in Spain.

He insists it was vital experience that will serve him well for his pro debut at the Beach Ballroom.

McPherson said: “All of them were top class boxers so it was a fantastic experience.

“I learnt different styles because every day I had a different sparring partner.

“One was aggressive whilst the other would be on the backfoot, skillful, strong.

“There are lots of different styles so it was about adjusting to different fighters.

“It is good to learn that so I have more styles in my locker.

“I can’t wait to make my debut and show everyone my skills.

“I’m only 18 but want to put a statement out there that I’m going to be the next best thing.

“I’ll keep training hard and hopefully I’ll get there.

“I have been sparring the top people in Britain and Spain and held my own against them.

“So I think I have made that transition from amateur to pro already.”

