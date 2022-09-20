Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to fight for Commonwealth title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland will fight for the Commonwealth title in a home city showdown.

Super-welterweight star Sutherland will face Louis Greene for the vacant Commonwealth title at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 26.

Sutherland, 23, has a flawless pro record of 13 wins from 13 bouts and recently stepped up a division to super-welter.

Four of Sutherland’s victories have come by stoppage.

Greene, 30, has 14 wins, eight inside the distance, and three defeats.

He fought for the English welterweight title in March this year but lost by unanimous decision to Harry Scarff.

In August 2020 Greene fought for the WBO European welterweight title but lost by stoppage to Lewis Crocker.

Sutherland looking for fourth title

Southpaw Sutherland, aka ‘Deadly’, will step up a weight division for the title showdown with Greene.

He was set to fight at that higher weight for the first time when facing Bulgarian Angel Emilov over six rounds at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow on Friday, September 9.

However the bout was cancelled following the death of the Queen.

The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed all boxing events were postponed on that date as a mark of respect.

Sutherland secured the BUI Celtic title in May 2019 with a points defeat of Keane McMahon.

He then won the WBO Youth title in stopping Jose Delgado Velazquez in July last year.

In November 2021 Sutherland stopped Michele Esposito to claim the WBC International Silver belt.

Former Italian champion Esposito had previously never been stopped in his 10-year career.