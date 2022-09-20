Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to fight for Commonwealth title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland to fight for Commonwealth title

By Sean Wallace
September 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland will fight for the Commonwealth title.
Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland will fight for the Commonwealth title.

Undefeated Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland will fight for the Commonwealth title in a home city showdown.

Super-welterweight star Sutherland will face Louis Greene for the vacant Commonwealth title at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 26.

Sutherland, 23, has a flawless pro record of 13 wins from 13 bouts and recently stepped up a division to super-welter.

Four of Sutherland’s victories have come by stoppage.

Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland (in red ) won the WBC International Silver welterweight title against Michele Esposito.

Greene, 30, has 14 wins, eight inside the distance, and three defeats.

He fought for the English welterweight title in March this year but lost by unanimous decision to Harry Scarff.

In August 2020 Greene fought for the WBO European welterweight title but lost by stoppage to Lewis Crocker.

Sutherland looking for fourth title

Southpaw Sutherland, aka ‘Deadly’,  will step up a weight division for the title showdown with Greene.

He was set to fight at that higher weight for the first time when facing Bulgarian Angel Emilov over six rounds at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow on Friday, September 9.

However the bout was cancelled following the death of the Queen.

The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed all boxing events were postponed on that date as a mark of respect.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland skipping during training

Sutherland secured the BUI Celtic title in May 2019 with a points defeat of Keane McMahon.

He then won the WBO Youth title in stopping Jose Delgado Velazquez in July last year.

In November 2021 Sutherland stopped Michele Esposito to claim the WBC International Silver belt.

Former Italian champion Esposito had previously never been stopped in his 10-year career.

