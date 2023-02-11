Quick times predicted with just one month to go until 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race showdown between city’s universities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Boat Race organisers are predicting 2023 could the most high veloci-Dee instalment so far.

The 28th staging of the annual River Dee clash between the Granite City’s two universities, taking place on Saturday, March 11, is now only a month away.

In 2022, it was the University of Aberdeen crew who took the headline honours after covering the 3.5km distance in eight minutes and 22 seconds.

The victory meant, since the Aberdeen Boat Race – the longest-running boat race in Scotland – first took place in 1996, Aberdeen Uni have 19 wins to Robert Gordon University’s eight triumphs.

RGU Boat Club president Michael Troy, a fourth-year biology student, thinks their crew have what it takes to claim the institution’s ninth overall first crew win this time around.

He said: “I couldn’t be more excited about this year’s race. I have such strong belief in our crew this year, we’ve got such a great team spirit and cohesiveness and I feel we have a great chance.

“We’d encourage all to come down to the river on the day and watch all events as they’re assured to be as exciting as one another.

“This is the highlight of our year representing our universities – putting all our time training for this event on the line to win against our counterparts.”

One bragging right RGU do hold is the course record, which they set in 2016 at a scorching seven minutes and 38 seconds – 44 seconds quicker than Aberdeen Uni’s winning time from last year.

Michael’s rival on the day is Kirstin McCallum, president of the Aberdeen University Boat Club and a fourth-year economics student.

She thinks 2023 is shaping up to be a fast race, adding: “Both universities have been training very hard and it’s shaping up to be the closest boat race we’ve seen in a while.

“I hope the strength of the squads and some healthy competition between us will push us to finish in quick times on the day.

“Both crews will be fighting right to the line so it will be a great race to come and watch!”

Supporters are encouraged to head down to Aberdeen Boat Club on March 11 to cheer on their respective sides.

The day’s first race, the university second crews, will begin at 2.35pm, before the alumni race, and the main race at 3.45pm.