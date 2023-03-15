‘This is our chance to showcase the sport’ – Short Mat Bowls World Championships head to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

‘This is our chance to showcase the sport’ – Short Mat Bowls World Championships head to Aberdeen

By Sophie Goodwin
March 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Alan Masson from Aberdeen playing short mat bowls for Scotland.
Alan Masson from Aberdeen playing short mat bowls for Scotland.

The Short Mat Bowls World Championships will be held in Aberdeen later this week, and those competing believe it’s a chance to grow the sport locally.

From Friday to Sunday, nearly 200 bowlers from 13 countries – including 20 from Scotland – will descend upon the Granite City to compete in the major event at the Aberdeen Indoor Bowling Club.

Short mat is a variation of bowls played on a rolled out mat that measures six-feet in width and between 40-45 feet in length.

The World Championships will be the third event held in Aberdeen, following the British Isles Championships in 2015 and 2019.

Allan Masson, who is one of eight Aberdonians that will be representing Scotland, believes short mat bowls is more fast-paced than the lawn or long mat indoor game most people would be familiar with.

He is also a member of the Scottish Short Mat Bowling Federation, and hopes hosting  the event in Aberdeen will help to grow the sport locally amongst all age groups.

Team Scotland in 2022.

“We’re really excited to be having it in Aberdeen,” Masson said. “It’s our chance to really showcase the sport, there is a big bowling community here and in the north-east.

“I think most of the villages in the local area would have a bowling green. The sport has taken a bit of a hit since Covid, so we would really like to get more people coming along to try it out.

“There’s a perception that the sport is for older people, but I’m 37 and I’ve played the sport with my brother since I was around 10 years old.

“Half of the Scotland team are under 40. It’s a great sport to play for all ages, and if the perception isn’t changed then the sport will die off – we can’t wait for people to be 50 before they start playing.

“The short mat – because they don’t have to throw the ball as far and there is equipment like smaller balls for younger players – is a good way for people to get into the sport.”

Growing the game

Masson says he has seen some progress within the Scottish game, but believes events like the World Championships in Aberdeen can help give the sport an even bigger boost.

“In the last 10 years, the short mat game has come on leaps and bounds,” Masson said. “We’re really starting to compete at British Isles level.

“For a while we were just there making up the numbers, but we recently won one of the disciplines at the British Isles event and took home a gold medal, so we’re catching up to the levels of the English, Irish and Welsh.

British Isles Fours Champions 2022.

“We’re trying to push the Championships in Aberdeen to try and increase the numbers in the area so there can be more players available to be selected for Scotland.

“The numbers to pick from in Scotland compared to other countries is really small, but the potential is there and we want to tap into that locally.”

Representing Aberdeen on the World stage

For Masson, who started playing bowls as a young boy with his brother Murray, he says it feels like a full-circle moment for the duo be competing on his sport’s biggest stage together.

“I’m from just outside Westhill and my grandparents got me and brother in the sport,” Mason said. “It’s become a big part of our lives ever since.

“We’ve grown and developed and played different variations of short mat bowls, and then came upon this about six or seven years ago and it’s given us the chance to represent Scotland.

“Now we’ve got the opportunity to play for Scotland at a world event in our home city, it’s really exciting and hopefully we’ll get the chance to go compete abroad some time in the future.”

If you are interested in trying short mat bowls, get in touch with the Scottish Short Mat Bowl Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Undefeated boxer Ben Bartlett from Dingwall.
Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett aims for Scottish title shot this year
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor. Peter Scudamore expects Ahoy Senor to be competitive in next Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup as the finishing touches are put on his preparation. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Gold Senor. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east-owned Ahoy Senor going for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory
Andrew Smart, right. Image: Scott Baxter
Boxing: Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targets Scottish title rematch after 'gutting' points defeat in…
Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
To go with story by Danny Law. Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. Picture shows; Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. . Canada. Supplied by Submitted Date; 12/03/2023
Scotland win bronze at World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada
Natasha Phillips, 2023, women's Inverness Half Marathon winner. Image: Paul Campbell
Record breaking run secures first Inverness Half Marathon win for Natasha Phillips
Aberdeen Uni pull clear of rivals RGU in the 2023 Boat Race. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen University retain boat race title with victory over Robert Gordon University
Focused winning skipper Andreas Flammer in action. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ice-cool Swiss curler caps fourth win at international competition in Inverness
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Elgin boxer Andrew Smart lost the Scottish title fight. Image: Scott Baxter
Boxing: Undefeated Elgin welterweight Andrew Smart targeting knockout win to claim Scottish title glory

Most Read

1
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
4
The last train pulled out of Meldrum station on December 30 1965, although the branch had handled only goods traffic since 1931 when the passenger service was withdrawn. It seems that by then most residents in the area preferred to take the bus to Inverurie or Aberdeen. The driver of the last train was Inverurie man Nicky Littlejohn, who recalled his life on the railways to members of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society. LIBRARY PIC.
In pictures: 8 long-lost railway stations in Aberdeenshire and Moray
5
The new Wickes store will be built at Arnhall Business Park in Westhill. Image: Google Maps
‘An asset to Westhill’: Plans for new Wickes DIY shop approved by council
6
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Summerfield Terrace. Image: Google Street View.
Police called to disturbance at Aberdeen property
7
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Derek Leith leaving EY Picture shows; l-r Moray Barber and Derek Leith of the Aberdeen office of EY. Aberdeen. Supplied by EY Date; 24/07/2020
Change at the top at EY in Aberdeen: Derek Leith to quit firm after…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
‘That was rather silly of me’: Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
9
Laura Smeaton and her dog, Jerry Lee, are celebrating after taking home a top prize from Crufts. Image: Laura Smeaton.
Celebrations for Peterculter handler and dog Jerry Lee after winning prize at Crufts
10
The plan envisages wider pavements and no through traffic in Academy Street
Academy Street: Inverness public gets chance to view traffic plans in series of drop-in…

More from Press and Journal

Josh Meekings was a Scottish Cup winner with Caley Thistle.
Josh Meekings refutes suggestion Caley Thistle or Falkirk will not be worthy of Scottish…
Merchant stashed drugs in a candyfloss tub. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drug dealer stashed cocaine and heroin inside candyfloss tub
BBC director general, Tim Davie (Image: Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Derek Tucker: BBC tying itself in knots over policy was inevitable
A protester holds a placard in support of football pundit Gary Lineker (Image: Mike Ruane/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Jumping to conclusions just got cosier in fur-lined Crocs
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United's Julian Wade wants more after hitting 20-goal target ahead of Highland League…
The medal has the initials R.F. on the back
The mystery of R.F: Inverness family seeks to return gold cup final medal to…
Consultation on the Nairn land began on Tuesday, March 14. Image: Google Maps
Consultation on Nairn strip of land by Seaman's Hall begins
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen should delay appointing new boss as Barry Robson could secure a top-six finish,…
Andy Macrae in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.
Andy Macrae urges Brora Rangers to lay down marker against Highland League leaders Buckie…
Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented