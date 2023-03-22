Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People’s Park side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People’s Park side

By Jack Nixon
March 22, 2023, 11:45 am
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Stoneywood-Dyce will get the 2023 season under way next month with a new president at the helm who is intent on taking the area’s only top flight side into the upper reaches of the Eastern Premier League.

Mark Lambley has succeeded former Scotland international Jan Stander as president of the People’s Park club.

The 51-year-old, who was born and raised in Sheffield, acknowledged the enormity of the task facing him at the club which came into existence in 1992 when Stoneywood and Dyce merged to become a force in north-east cricket.

He said: “The club has a proud tradition, built on hard work and vision.

“Jan will be a hard act to follow but there is a long established strategy and structure for me to keep alive at People’s Park.

“I feel privileged to be asked to take on the role.”

Mark Lambley in action for Stoneywood-Dyce in 2017. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

The new president will be a hands on one who will continue to play, although most of all he will be committed to seeing all three senior clubs fulfil their obligations in  the Eastern Premier, the Strathmore Union and the Aberdeenshire Grades, while developing under-age cricket, and not least through the promotion of a women’s team.

Lofty ambitions for new president

In outlining his targets for his term of office, Lambley stressed his desire to see the club perform at the highest level, including competing with the top clubs in Edinburgh who currently dominate the Eastern Premier.

He said: “We can no longer be content to talk about consolidation in the EPL.

“We must aim to best Heriots, Grange and Forfarshire if we are to establish ourselves as a force on the national scene.

“We are now in a situation where some of our young talent should be coming through the ranks to compete with the best in Scotland.

“After all this is a club who in a relatively short time have produced players for the national team.

“Kyle Coetzer went on to captain Scotland, while Michael Leask has developed as a top all-rounder for his country.

“Gordon Goudie was a class act for Scotland and Ailsa Lister is now established in the Scotland women’s team, and hopefully there are more to come.

Stoneywood-Dyce all-rounder Jack Lambley. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Lambley’s son Jack is an all-rounder who has played at under-19 level for Scotland, while commanding a regular place in the first team. His sister Lucy is also making her way in the sport and this coming season is likely to play alongside her father in the Grades team.

Lambley, an opener of some note, does not confine his ambitions to Stoneywood-Dyce but insisted Aberdeenshire and Gordonians, the two other big players in the area, are well capable of making the grade at top club and international level.

He added: “Both these clubs have excellent, well-developed youth sections. I would love to see all three clubs come good at the top of the club game.

“I also note that Huntly are making good progress in the Strathmore under the captaincy of former Stoneywood-Dyce captain Jack Mitchell.

“The north-east is a great place to play cricket.

“I could not have picked a better place outside of Yorkshire to live and work.”

The first team will once again have South African input as Garreth Wolmarrans and Preez Du Stander, a cousin of Jan, are back to bolster a team that Lambley believes will finish in the top half of the league.

“That’s the target,” said the ambitious new president.

