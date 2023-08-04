Cricket: Aberdonian Adi Hegde relishing Scotland under-19 trip to Netherlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Aberdonian Adi Hegde relishing Scotland under-19 trip to Netherlands

Hegde, who plays for Meigle, has just left Robert Gordon's College.

By Reporter
Adi Hegde has been called up to the Scotland under-19 team.
Adi Hegde has been called up to the Scotland under-19 team.

Gordonians cricketing product Adi Hegde is looking forward to representing Scotland under-19 men at the upcoming World Cup Europe Qualifier.

Hegde and his teammates will fly off to Netherlands today and will play five matches between Sunday and next Saturday in a bid to make it to Sri Lanka for the big age-grade tournament next year.

Scotland will be taking on Guernsey, Jersey, Netherlands, Norway and Italy and with only the side topping the standings assured of going through it promises to be a tough and exciting competition.

“I am really looking forward to this trip,” 17-year-old Hegde said.

“Over the years I have played with a lot of the boys who are in this squad at national under-15 and 17 levels, so we have grown up together and have good friendships while training for this trip has been going well recently.

“We know that the games will come thick and fast when we are out in Netherlands, but we look forward to that challenge. We have done our homework and know what we will be up against.

“I am a left handed batter and a left arm spin bowler and I like to think that I can help the team as an all-rounder.

“I always work hard on both my batting and my bowling because if I have a bad match with one of them I can always contribute with the other and I’ll just be looking to play my part in positive results in this tournament.”

Hegde enjoying life at Meigle

So, where did Hegde’s love of cricket begin?

“My family moved to Aberdeen from Edinburgh when I was young and when we did that I joined Gordonians and I really found my love for cricket there, it is a great club,” Hegde, who has recently finished school at Robert Gordon’s College and hopes to go to university after the summer, explained.

“Over the years I played cricket at the club with my friends and at school and it became the sport that I wanted to focus on. I was lucky enough to play for the Gordonians senior teams when I was quite young and that was good experience for me and helped me learn quickly.

“I even had a chance to captain the first XI last season before moving on to Meigle this year to test myself in the Eastern Premier League.

“The people at Meigle have been so welcoming while playing against top quality teams really has helped my game and I am always learning.

“I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to play with such a team and I am relishing every opportunity. It’s been a great experience so far.”

