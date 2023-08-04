Aberdeen University student Faye Rogers strikes gold at Para Swimming World Championships

Aberdeen University’s Faye Rogers broke her own European record to win the S10 100m butterfly at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.

Rogers had won bronze medals in the women’s 200m individual medley S10 and the 400m freestyle earlier in the week.

The 20-year-old, a second year biochemistry student, won her heat in a European record time of 1:05.54.

She went even quicker in the final – storming home in 1:05.48 and finishing 2.07 seconds ahead of Lisa Kruger from the Netherlands.

Rogers, from Stockton-on-Tees, was involved in a car accident in September 2021 which left her with a permanent impairment in her arm.

She turned to para-swimming after doing a lot of her rehab in the pool.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw won bronze in the S9 400m freestyle in a time of 4:48.48.

Lakeisha Patterson from Australia topped the podium in a time of 4:46.30 with Emma Mecic from Croatia finishing 1.58seconds behind to claim silver.