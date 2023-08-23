Kingussie’s Fynn Sterritt has mixed emotions after Sailing World Championships medal near miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kingussie’s Fynn Sterritt has mixed emotions after Sailing World Championships medal near miss

Despite the personal disappointment, the 34-year-old and his partner's performance confirmed Great Britain's place at next year's Paris Olympics.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Kingussie sailor Fynn Sterritt competing at the 2023 Sailing World Championships. Image: Sportsbeat.
Kingussie sailor Fynn Sterritt competing at the 2023 Sailing World Championships. Image: Sportsbeat.

Fynn Sterritt admits his time at the Allianz Sailing World Championships was bittersweet after narrowly missing out on a medal on the Dutch coast.

The Kingussie sailor and partner James Peters came home in sixth place in The Hague, helping Great Britain seal a spot in the 49er classification at the Olympic Games in Paris.

That was a huge positive for the 34-year-old, but it came tinged with disappointment after a tough end to the competition saw them fall away from medal contention.

“To be honest, it’s a little bit mixed,” said Sterritt.

“The main goal for the world championships was to qualify the nation. We had to finish in the top-10 to do that and we did. That was good to get that done, a bit of a weight off our shoulders.

“It’s not an easy task, there are lots of good nations who missed that first opportunity, and will now have to wait to do that later on this year.

“At the same time, it was probably the first regatta this year where James and I thought we had the package to go and really push for a medal.

“To just miss out in the last couple of days was quite hard to take, but I think, with a little more time, the positives will come through more than the disappointments.”

Though there was frustration about a poor finish to their campaign, the result marked an improvement on ninth at the Olympic test event in Marseille just a few weeks previously – testament to the work done by the duo in between events.

Sterritt added: “The test event was a bit disappointing, so we made a few little changes and came into the worlds feeling much more confident.

“In all honesty, I think the worlds was the first event this year where we felt that we could win a medal. We’ve had some big events this year and we haven’t had that feeling.

“We’ve had a bit of pressure and haven’t been able to deliver, so the worlds was a step forward and that was a good feeling.

“We’ve learnt a lot from that and hopefully we can use that for our next competitions.”

Follow the British Sailing Team after the Sailing World Championships in The Hague, Netherlands, on Instagram at @britishsailing

 

