Council to ‘pick up talks’ with the Dons on beach stadium as officials confirm there’s been no contact ALL YEAR

One Aberdeen councillor was silenced as he pressed for answers on the replacement for Pittodrie.

By Ben Hendry
Council bosses are accused of growing cold on the idea of a Dons stadium at the beach
The replacement would be built on ground along from the Beach Ballroom, seen here behind Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council top brass have vowed to “pick up talks” with Dons chiefs amid claims the local authority is “growing cold” on a new stadium at the beach.

A replacement for Pittodrie has been touted as part of major plans to enhance the seafront.

However, club management say any such development would be reliant on the council stumping up some cash to help out.

And although the ground could cost as much as £80 million, an economic report estimated it would bring Aberdeen a billion-pound boost.

However, the council’s SNP and Liberal Democrat leaders are opposed to parting with a single penny towards the development – which is popular among supporters.

Last week, despairing Dons boss Dave Cormack issued an emotional plea for councillors to see the benefits of contributing to the ground.

An impression of how a new Aberdeen stadium could sit along the seafront
An impression of how a new Aberdeen stadium could sit along the seafront. Image: Morrison Communications

Is council now opposed to new Aberdeen beach stadium?

When elected members met today, Conservative councillor Ryan Houghton pressed senior management for answers.

Chief commercial officer, Craig Innes, might have experienced deja vu as he replied.

During a similar inquisition in April, he told Mr Houghton that there had been no talks with Reds officials “this calendar year”.

Four months on, he said that was “still the position”.

Dave Cormack is pleading for a joined up approach. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Aberdeen council boss vows to ‘pick up discussions’ on new Dons stadium

However, he added: “The football stadium is still within the framework, and that discussion will be picked up with the football club as we move forward with various projects.”

Mr Houghton questioned whether there had been “any direction” from SNP and Liberal Democrat administration members to engage with the side.

He added: “I can start to understand why people think the council has gone cold on the idea.”

An impression of how a new Dons stadium could look from above if council bosses forge ahead with the Aberdeen beach plans.

‘You’re flogging that one to death’

The SNP’s Lord Provost David Cameron later silenced the Conservative leader as he continued to probe for answers.

Eager to change the subject, Mr Cameron said his political opponent was “flogging that one to death”.

More from the meeting to follow.

You can read Dave Cormack’s recent statement here.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation