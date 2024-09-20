Undefeated ring star Gregor McPherson opens new amateur boxing club

Undefeated professional ring star Gregor McPherson has opened a new boxing club in Aberdeen.

The highly-rated lightweight has set up Bodbox Boxing Academy in the city’s Bridge of Don area.

McPherson formed the boxing club with father Tom, who is also his trainer.

Boasting a flawless professional record of six wins from six, McPherson insists the boxing club will keep kids off the street and also build future champions.

He said: “The boxing club will be great for the area and we already have a lot of boys and girls involved.

“At the boxing club the kids’ class is coming in at around 25 kids which is great.

“The senior class is coming out at about 16 to 18 which are good numbers.

“It has been a long time coming but we are happy to finally get it over the line with Boxing Alliance Scotland.

“It is a new beginning and we are looking forward to the future.

“We already have boxers lined up for fights in October.

“And there will be a few competition next year to prepare for.”

Boxing offers valuable life lessons

Bodbox Boxing Academy is based at Scotstown Road, Bridge of Don.

A former multiple Scottish amateur champion, McPherson extended his flawless pro record with a dominant win against Christian Lopez Flores in May.

McPherson, aka ‘Mean Machine’, registered a 60-54 points victory against Mexican Lopez Flores at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen.

He hopes Bodbox Boxing Academy will help teach youngsters valuable life lessons, and may also unearth future champions.

McPherson said: “An important part of the boxing club is to take kids off the streets.

“And also try to make some champions.

“Obviously you are not going to get a champion out of everyone but we build a strong team spirit here.

“And will also get a few champs along the way.

“The good thing about boxing is that it is not all just about sport as you can take valuable life lessons from it such as discipline.”

An inspiration to emerging boxers

McPherson is currently recuperating from a collapsed lung that required emergency surgery.

Due to the injury he had to withdraw from a scheduled fight against Michael Mooney in Glasgow on September 21.

McPherson recently vowed to return to action “stronger than ever”.

And he hopes his thriving ring career can be an inspiration to members of Bodbox Boxing Academy.

He said: “If they see me fight it can push them on.

“They may think they want to do that as well.

“It is good to have that for the kids and also the seniors as well.

“I’m still quite young and a lot of them are around my age.

“So there’s nothing stopping them doing what I’ve done.”