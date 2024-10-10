Exclusive: Boxer Gregor McPherson on Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic’s support during collapsed lung nightmare

Undefeated boxer Gregor McPherson has revealed Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic offered support during his collapsed lung nightmare.

The 20-year-old Aberdeen ring star underwent emergency surgery during the summer after suffering a collapsed lung for the second time in a year.

McPherson was forced to cancel a scheduled fight against Michael Mooney in Glasgow on September 21 due to the injury.

It was the latest blow for the boxer, who had previously had surgery in October last year for the same injury to his other lung.

Aberdeen centre-back Rubezic has formed a friendship with McPherson, who gives the Montenegro international boxing coaching at his BodBox gym.

McPherson says Rubezic knew what he was experiencing after his lung surgery as the defender was sidelined for four months last season with a knee injury.

Now on the road back from injury, McPherson will return to action at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 30.

McPherson said: “I got a couple of phone calls from Rubi after my lung injury as we are good friends.

“He has been coming to the gym once or twice a week and is working hard.

“Rubi was looking out for me.

“He knows what it’s like to be building momentum and then all of a sudden it gets stopped by an injury.

“However, Rubi has a good mindset of looking forward – hopefully he keeps up his momentum in football.”

Messages of support from fans

A former Aberdeen FC youth star, McPherson boasts a flawless professional record of six wins from six bouts.

McPherson will return to action after his lung surgery when he boxes on the undercard of Aberdonian Dean Sutherland’s BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title defence.

Sutherland will face two-weight Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson in the Granite City on November 30.

In May, McPherson extended his flawless pro record with an impressive 60-54 win over Mexican Christian Lopez Flores, before he suffered the collapsed lung nightmare during the summer.

He said: “It was so frustrating as I had so much momentum built up having gone 6-0.

“I had a good win against a decent opponent and we were starting to go places.

“Then that happened with my lung.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring after this injury, which ruled me out for six weeks.

“The time out was tough as the only thing I was allowed to do was go walking.

“I went for as many walks as I could to clear my mind and I also went into the gym to help the amateurs out.

“Social media was exploding with kind messages from people saying they hoped I got well soon.

“People even came up to my ward at hospital to see how I was doing.

“It meant a lot to me and I am so grateful for their support.”

Targeting a title shot in 2025

One of the hottest rising stars in Scottish professional boxing, McPherson aims to return with a bang in his comeback fight next month – and he is targeting a title shot in front of his fans in the Granite City.

McPherson said: “My focus is on the fight at the Beach Ballroom.

“However, hopefully I’ll have a title fight in 2025, that’s the plan.

“I would like to have it in Aberdeen so it is accessible to everyone that supports me, family, friends, sponsors and fans. Their help means a lot to me.

“I have a really good fanbase who make lots of noise at my fights, which is good – I love that.

“I wouldn’t change it as I love when it’s wild. It makes me fight better.

“I’m trying to hype myself up, get myself out there and hopefully big opportunities will come.”