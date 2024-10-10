Exclusive: Boxer Gregor McPherson on Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic’s support during collapsed lung nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Boxer Gregor McPherson on Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic’s support during collapsed lung nightmare

'Rubi was looking out for me. He knows what it's like to be building momentum and then all of a sudden it gets stopped by an injury.'

By Sean Wallace
Boxer Gregor McPherson (l) helped through injury nightmare by Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic (r). Image supplied by Gregor McPherson
Boxer Gregor McPherson (l) helped through injury nightmare by Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic (r). Image supplied by Gregor McPherson

Undefeated boxer Gregor McPherson has revealed Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic offered support during his collapsed lung nightmare.

The 20-year-old Aberdeen ring star underwent emergency surgery during the summer after suffering a collapsed lung for the second time in a year.

McPherson was forced to cancel a scheduled fight against Michael Mooney in Glasgow on September 21 due to the injury.

It was the latest blow for the boxer, who had previously had surgery in October last year for the same injury to his other lung.

Aberdeen centre-back Rubezic has formed a friendship with McPherson, who gives the Montenegro international boxing coaching at his BodBox gym.

McPherson says Rubezic knew what he was experiencing after his lung surgery as the defender was sidelined for four months last season with a knee injury.

Now on the road back from injury, McPherson will return to action at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 30.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson underwent emergency surgery on a collapsed lung. Image supplied by Gregor McPherson.
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson underwent emergency surgery on a collapsed lung. Image supplied by Gregor McPherson.

McPherson said: “I got a couple of phone calls from Rubi after my lung injury as we are good friends.

“He has been coming to the gym once or twice a week and is working hard.

“Rubi was looking out for me.

“He knows what it’s like to be building momentum and then all of a sudden it gets stopped by an injury.

“However, Rubi has a good mindset of looking forward – hopefully he keeps up his momentum in football.”

Messages of support from fans

A former Aberdeen FC youth star, McPherson boasts a flawless professional record of six wins from six bouts.

Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez 60-54 in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez 60-54 in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

McPherson will return to action after his lung surgery when he boxes on the undercard of Aberdonian Dean Sutherland’s BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title defence.

Sutherland will face two-weight Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson in the Granite City on November 30.

In May, McPherson extended his flawless pro record with an impressive 60-54 win over Mexican Christian Lopez Flores, before he suffered the collapsed lung nightmare during the summer.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic gets boxing coaching from professional Granite City fighter Gregor McPherson. Image: Gregor McPherson TikTok.

He said: “It was so frustrating as I had so much momentum built up having gone 6-0.

“I had a good win against a decent opponent and we were starting to go places.

“Then that happened with my lung.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring after this injury, which ruled me out for six weeks.

“The time out was tough as the only thing I was allowed to do was go walking.

“I went for as many walks as I could to clear my mind and I also went into the gym to help the amateurs out.

“Social media was exploding with kind messages from people saying they hoped I got well soon.

“People even came up to my ward at hospital to see how I was doing.

“It meant a lot to me and I am so grateful for their support.”

Gregor McPherson lands a punch against Christian Lopes Flores at the Beach Ballroom. in May, 2024. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson lands a punch against Christian Lopez Flores at the Beach Ballroom. in May, 2024. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Targeting a title shot in 2025

One of the hottest rising stars in Scottish professional boxing, McPherson aims to return with a bang in his comeback fight next month – and he is targeting a title shot in front of his fans in the Granite City.

Gregor McPherson fighting Christian Lopes Flores at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson fighting Christian Lopez Flores at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

McPherson said: “My focus is on the fight at the Beach Ballroom.

“However, hopefully I’ll have a title fight in 2025, that’s the plan.

“I would like to have it in Aberdeen so it is accessible to everyone that supports me, family, friends, sponsors and fans. Their help means a lot to me.

“I have a really good fanbase who make lots of noise at my fights, which is good – I love that.

“I wouldn’t change it as I love when it’s wild. It makes me fight better.

“I’m trying to hype myself up, get myself out there and hopefully big opportunities will come.”

