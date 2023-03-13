Highland maintain top-four tilt with Watsonians win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland maintain top-four tilt with Watsonians win

By Jack Nixon
March 13, 2023, 6:00 am
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland head coach Davie Carson.

Highland kept their top four place prospects on track after a hard-fought 34-22 win against National League One strugglers Watsonians.

The Canal Park men produced a three-try burst after the break to see off the plucky Edinburgh side who came up short of life saving bonus points.

The Inverness side failed to hit the ground running, falling 10 points in arrears in the opening 10 minutes.

But they battled back with two tries, one scored by the ever-alert home winger Craig Findlater and a penalty try to grab a narrow 12-10 lead, only to be punished by the never-say-die visitors late in the half to trail 15-12.

After a strongly worded half time talk from head coach Davie Carson, Highland responded in style, scoring three fine tries to claim a 29-15 victory and a try bonus point.

The home tries were touched down by a second for Findlater, fellow winger Andrew Kellock and centre Timoci Waganibau, one of which was converted by stand off Scott Fraser.

Carson said: “It was probably our best spell of concentrated rugby this season.

“It was a pleasure to watch. In fairness, Watsonians came back at us with a converted try to make for a very tense finish at 29-22 but we were well up to the challenge, scoring a late try through centre Rupeni Rokoduguni to see it out.

“It was a highly entertaining game after which the club donated £12,000 from our centenary fund to three national charities.

“There was another bumper crowd to cheer us on to what will hopefully be a high placing in the league.”

With three games remaining Highland have away games against Aberdeen Grammar and Dundee, but finish their campaign with a home game in which they will host league leaders Kelso who made their case for the title with a 24-10 over second-placed Ayr.

With two games to play Kelso are five points clear of the chasing pack.

GoGos trip to Orkney put on ice

On a weekend dramatically affected by the weather, Gordonians’ game at Orkney in National League 3 was postponed, enabling nearest challengers Hillhead Jordanhill and West of Scotland to close the gap to six and eight points, although the Countesswells side have two games in hand of both rivals.

In Caley 2 North third-placed Mackie were beaten 27-17 at home by fourt- placed Gordonians 2nds in a rousing encounter, while RAF Lossiemouth beat Shetland 37-19 at Lossie.

