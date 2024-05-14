Rugby: Kinloss Eagles ‘raring to go’ in Caledonia One next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Kinloss Eagles ‘raring to go’ in Caledonia One next season

Kinloss secured the Caledonia North Two title on Saturday, defeating challengers North Police Scotland 74-18.

By Gary Heatly
Kinloss Eagles clinched the Caledonia North Two title. Image: Gary Heatly.
Kinloss Eagles club captain Dan Woodward says he and his club-mates are already excited about the challenges they will face in Caledonia One next season after they sealed promotion at the weekend.

They secured the Caledonia North Two title on Saturday, defeating challengers North Police Scotland 74-18 to finish in top spot.

Todd Johnson, Alipate Sovaki, Tuitavuki Toro, Dec Down, Jim Illingworth, Marsh Tagivakatini, Jim Illingworth, Matt Blee, Marsh Tagivakatini, Tuitavuki Toro and Matt Blee scored tries in that game with Lewis Green kicking the rest of the points.

After the summer, the Eagles will be in Caledonia One, and Woodward said:  “We’re delighted to be Caledonia North Two champions, and even more excited to face the new challenges that Caledonia One will bring us, and we will be raring to go when the season starts again.

“Going into Saturday’s game we had a clear game plan to play fast, expansive, high-tempo rugby and we managed to impose that game plan immediately, flying out of the blocks with a try in the first minute.

“From there we never looked back and the guys stayed focused for the entire 80 minutes. It was fantastic to see a very complete performance, with a solid set-piece, good attack and great support when we had line breaks.

“Bar a few repeat penalties, our defence was monumental, keeping the Police to just two tries, with one of them being a breakaway from an interception.

“They had some strong runners, but the boys dug deep to keep knocking them back and keep them from crossing the try line too often.

“Unfortunately for the Police, the loss we suffered a few weeks ago in the reverse fixture proved to be a great motivation for us.

“I am proud of all of the boys and everyone involved.”

