Rugby: Kinloss Eagles ‘raring to go’ in Caledonia One next season

Kinloss Eagles club captain Dan Woodward says he and his club-mates are already excited about the challenges they will face in Caledonia One next season after they sealed promotion at the weekend.

They secured the Caledonia North Two title on Saturday, defeating challengers North Police Scotland 74-18 to finish in top spot.

Todd Johnson, Alipate Sovaki, Tuitavuki Toro, Dec Down, Jim Illingworth, Marsh Tagivakatini, Jim Illingworth, Matt Blee, Marsh Tagivakatini, Tuitavuki Toro and Matt Blee scored tries in that game with Lewis Green kicking the rest of the points.

After the summer, the Eagles will be in Caledonia One, and Woodward said: “We’re delighted to be Caledonia North Two champions, and even more excited to face the new challenges that Caledonia One will bring us, and we will be raring to go when the season starts again.

“Going into Saturday’s game we had a clear game plan to play fast, expansive, high-tempo rugby and we managed to impose that game plan immediately, flying out of the blocks with a try in the first minute.

“From there we never looked back and the guys stayed focused for the entire 80 minutes. It was fantastic to see a very complete performance, with a solid set-piece, good attack and great support when we had line breaks.

“Bar a few repeat penalties, our defence was monumental, keeping the Police to just two tries, with one of them being a breakaway from an interception.

“They had some strong runners, but the boys dug deep to keep knocking them back and keep them from crossing the try line too often.

“Unfortunately for the Police, the loss we suffered a few weeks ago in the reverse fixture proved to be a great motivation for us.

“I am proud of all of the boys and everyone involved.”