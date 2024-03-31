Kinlochshiel captain uses defibrillator to save life of shinty referee during MacTavish Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Kinlochshiel captain uses defibrillator to save life of shinty referee during MacTavish Cup tie

A defibrillator located at the Caberfeidh clubhouse was put into use by Shiel captain Conor Cormack, an experienced firefighter, assisted by teammate Keith MacRae.

By Alsadair Bruce and Danny Law
Kinlochshiel's Conor Cormack pictured during the match before his first aid skills were required. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kinlochshiel's Conor Cormack pictured during the match before his first aid skills were required. Image: Neil Paterson.

A shinty captain used a defibrillator to save the life of a referee who took ill during a MacTavish Cup tie on Saturday.

Caberfeidh’s first-round tie with Kinlochshiel at Castle Leod was abandoned when referee Steven MacLachlan took unwell just 13 minutes into the game.

A defibrillator located at the Caberfeidh clubhouse, supplied in conjunction with charity Lucky2BHere, was called for and put into use by Shiel captain Conor Cormack, who is an experienced firefighter.

He was assisted by teammate Keith MacRae, and both showed great expertise and calmness to administer first aid until ambulance assistance arrived at Castle Leod in Strathpeffer.

MacLachlan was taken to hospital and is recovering well, with goodwill messages flooding in from shinty clubs throughout the country.

Cormack said the incident highlighted how vital defibrillators can be, especially in more remote parts of the country.

Speaking on Sunday afternoon, he said: “I was quite close to Steve when it happened.

“It all happened very quickly, but it was clear it was a serious situation.

“A few people made their way on to the park and were asking if there was a defibrillator available.

“By the time they had managed to get it on to the pitch for us he had stopped breathing and we were ready to put the pads on him.

“A lot of people were helping.

“Having the defibrillator there at the side of the pitch saved his life.

“I have spoken to him today. He sent me a message in the morning, which was amazing.

“I am going to go up to see him in hospital.

“If there is anything that can be taken from this situation, it is the more defibrillators we have available and the more people we can get trained to to use them the better.

“We need to make people aware of how effective they are.”

Conor Cormack in action for Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil Paterson.

Previous experience came in use

Cormack, a full-time firefighter based in Inverness, added: “That was not the first time I have been in that situation. I have had experience and I was able to use that to help Steve.

“At work you have time to prepare yourself when you know you are going to an incident to help someone.

“It is different when it happens in front of you and to someone who you know.

“Steve is a work colleague, he works in the training department and I have known him for many years.

“Keith MacRae (Cormack’s teammate) didn’t hesitate in getting involved. He really helped out a lot and was absolutely brilliant.

“Everyone was there to help.

“The players were amazing. They formed a barrier around us and we were able to do what we needed to do without the feeling that everyone was watching.

“That really helped.”

Hopes for a speedy recovery

Caberfeidh Shinty Club shared the following post on social media after the game: “Everyone at Caberfeidh Shinty Club, Kinlochshiel Shinty Club and the wider shinty family wish Steven MacLachlan a full and speedy recovery following his sudden health incident at Castle Leod earlier today.

“Steven received prompt and professional first aid, including use of the defibrillator, on the pitch from players and officials prior to the arrival of the Scottish Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

“The Lucky2BHere defibrillator sits on the wall at the clubhouse day in, day out then did its job when it was needed.

“Our club chaplain, Alec Stewart, will be available on Monday evening at Castle Leod should anyone require a chat following today’s distressing events or alternatively Lucky2BHere can be contacted by phone.”

A statement from Lovat Shinty Club read: “We would like to mention the incident that occurred yesterday at Castle Leod.

“Thankfully, the shinty world pulled together, and the quick thinking of players and spectators, along with Caberfeidh having a defibrillator on site, were critical factors in the outcome.

“Well done to all who were involved. It’s incredible how the shinty world can together in such a challenging situation. Lovat Shinty Club wish Steven all the best for a speedy recovery.”

 

More from Shinty

Lovat's Greg Matheson in action. Image: Neil Paterson.
Lovat's Greg Matheson bids to keep scoring streak going in MacTavish Cup tie against…
Kingussie's Cameron Bremner glances over at his father in the crowd after scoring his first goal for the club to put them in front in the Badenoch derby. image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie come from behind to defeat rivals Newtonmore
Newtonmore's Conor Jones with Cameron Bremner (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Newtonmore feeling confident ahead of derby against Kingussie
Kingussie's Savio Genini (right) levels against Lovat just before half time. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Champions Kingussie maintain perfect start to Mowi Premiership
Connor Golabek (Caberfeidh) with Liam Borthwick (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie dealt injury blow ahead of Lovat double-header
Kyles' Ross MacRae (right) celebrates his penalty goal against Newtonmore with Scott Macdonald. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kyles Athletic make perfect start while Kinlochshiel prove too strong for Skye
Kinlochshiel manager Willie MacRae. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kinlochshiel bid to bounce back against Skye as Newtonmore gear up for Kyles…
Kingussie No. 11 Dylan Borthwick watches his shot his the back of the net for the only goal of the game against Kinlochshiel in the Mowi Premiership. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Champions Kingussie leave it late but make winning start to new campaign
James Pringle celebrates scoring for Skye against Beauly in the Balliemore Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Everything you need to know ahead of the start of the 2024 season
Glenurquhart retain the Macdonald Cup after beating Strathglass. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Glenurquhart edge out Strathglass to win the MacDonald Cup

Conversation