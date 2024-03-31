Kinlochshiel captain uses defibrillator to save life of shinty referee during MacTavish Cup tie

A shinty captain used a defibrillator to save the life of a referee who took ill during a MacTavish Cup tie on Saturday.

Caberfeidh’s first-round tie with Kinlochshiel at Castle Leod was abandoned when referee Steven MacLachlan took unwell just 13 minutes into the game.

A defibrillator located at the Caberfeidh clubhouse, supplied in conjunction with charity Lucky2BHere, was called for and put into use by Shiel captain Conor Cormack, who is an experienced firefighter.

He was assisted by teammate Keith MacRae, and both showed great expertise and calmness to administer first aid until ambulance assistance arrived at Castle Leod in Strathpeffer.

MacLachlan was taken to hospital and is recovering well, with goodwill messages flooding in from shinty clubs throughout the country.

Cormack said the incident highlighted how vital defibrillators can be, especially in more remote parts of the country.

Speaking on Sunday afternoon, he said: “I was quite close to Steve when it happened.

“It all happened very quickly, but it was clear it was a serious situation.

“A few people made their way on to the park and were asking if there was a defibrillator available.

“By the time they had managed to get it on to the pitch for us he had stopped breathing and we were ready to put the pads on him.

“A lot of people were helping.

“Having the defibrillator there at the side of the pitch saved his life.

“I have spoken to him today. He sent me a message in the morning, which was amazing.

“I am going to go up to see him in hospital.

“If there is anything that can be taken from this situation, it is the more defibrillators we have available and the more people we can get trained to to use them the better.

“We need to make people aware of how effective they are.”

Previous experience came in use

Cormack, a full-time firefighter based in Inverness, added: “That was not the first time I have been in that situation. I have had experience and I was able to use that to help Steve.

“At work you have time to prepare yourself when you know you are going to an incident to help someone.

“It is different when it happens in front of you and to someone who you know.

“Steve is a work colleague, he works in the training department and I have known him for many years.

“Keith MacRae (Cormack’s teammate) didn’t hesitate in getting involved. He really helped out a lot and was absolutely brilliant.

“Everyone was there to help.

“The players were amazing. They formed a barrier around us and we were able to do what we needed to do without the feeling that everyone was watching.

“That really helped.”

Hopes for a speedy recovery

Caberfeidh Shinty Club shared the following post on social media after the game: “Everyone at Caberfeidh Shinty Club, Kinlochshiel Shinty Club and the wider shinty family wish Steven MacLachlan a full and speedy recovery following his sudden health incident at Castle Leod earlier today.

“Steven received prompt and professional first aid, including use of the defibrillator, on the pitch from players and officials prior to the arrival of the Scottish Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

“The Lucky2BHere defibrillator sits on the wall at the clubhouse day in, day out then did its job when it was needed.

“Our club chaplain, Alec Stewart, will be available on Monday evening at Castle Leod should anyone require a chat following today’s distressing events or alternatively Lucky2BHere can be contacted by phone.”

A statement from Lovat Shinty Club read: “We would like to mention the incident that occurred yesterday at Castle Leod.

“Thankfully, the shinty world pulled together, and the quick thinking of players and spectators, along with Caberfeidh having a defibrillator on site, were critical factors in the outcome.

“Well done to all who were involved. It’s incredible how the shinty world can together in such a challenging situation. Lovat Shinty Club wish Steven all the best for a speedy recovery.”