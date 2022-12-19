Paul Third: Don’t bet against Sir Andy Murray rising again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He will no doubt be taking a light-hearted approach to his final appearance of 2022 but there is no doubt Sir Andy Murray continues to take his tennis very seriously.

Six years have passed since Murray ended the year as the number one player in the world, having reached the top of the rankings thanks to a stunning season.

It was undoubtedly the time when the Scot was at the peak of his powers.

A finalist at the Australian Open and French Open prior to winning the Wimbledon men’s title for the second time in his career, Murray finished the year in style by winning Olympic gold again in Rio as well as the ATP Tour finals.

From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows

A knighthood followed but from the dizzy heights of being recognised as the best tennis player on the planet Murray’s years of pushing his body to the limit began to take its toll.

An elbow injury followed by problems with his hip impacted his year significantly.

Hip surgery was how he welcomed in 2018 and by the start of 2019 the normally stoic Murray gave an emotional press conference on the eve of the Australian Open where he announced he was contemplating retirement.

Further surgery on his hip followed at the end of January and by the time 2020 rolled around Covid had emerged as his next challenge.

Murray did manage his first win against a top-10 opponent in three years but it was clear he was far from the player he had been.

Truth be told, it has been a fair old slog since then but Murray, who will be 36 in just under six months’ time, is nothing if not persistent.

Considering he was out of the top 800 by 2018 it says something about Murray’s resolve that he has ended 2022 back inside the top 50 in the world.

Most would have been delighted with a modicum of respectability but Murray is not like most.

In any other era, there’s a fair chance Murray would be into double figures in terms of major wins.

Murray is an elite, top-tier athlete who has competed against three of the best to ever do it in Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

Sir Andy has big plans for 2023

Murray knows how good he has been and truly believes he can compete for the big prizes again. He said so himself in a recent interview with ATP Radio’s recent podcast.

It was brief but a fascinating insight into his mentality: “When you’ve been at the top of the game and got to No 1, that’s always where your reference point is in terms of how you’re doing.

“So in that respect, it’s been pretty average, but at the beginning of the year I was ranked 135 in the world and now I’m around 45, which is a big jump.

“I would have liked to have done better, I don’t think I played my best tennis but it’s been okay this year.

“I want to keep progressing. This year I have progressed a lot from where I was.

“If things don’t keep improving then I’ll have to look at things but I’m still going in the direction I want to be and I’ve got big plans next year.”

Scotland’s greatest sportsman?

There are comparisons with Tiger Woods. Back injuries and car accidents have changed his presence on a golf course but they have not quenched his thirst for more majors.

A new year will bring renewed focus and more drive from the Scot. His body may creak and protest but the mind is certainly willing.

I want to keep progressing.” – Sir Andy Murray

It is why he is, in my mind, Scotland’s greatest ever sportsman.

There is no doubt he will be treated as such when he and his brother Jamie lead Scotland against England at P&J Live this week in Schroders Battle of the Brits.

Who knows? It might be the final time we see him play in Aberdeen. We should savour every ball he hits just in case.