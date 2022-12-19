Paul Third: Don’t bet against Sir Andy Murray rising again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Tennis

Paul Third: Don’t bet against Sir Andy Murray rising again

By Paul Third
December 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Andy Murray with the Wimbledon trophy he won in 2016. Image: Shutterstock
Andy Murray with the Wimbledon trophy he won in 2016. Image: Shutterstock

He will no doubt be taking a light-hearted approach to his final appearance of 2022 but there is no doubt Sir Andy Murray continues to take his tennis very seriously.

Six years have passed since Murray ended the year as the number one player in the world, having reached the top of the rankings thanks to a stunning season.

It was undoubtedly the time when the Scot was at the peak of his powers.

Andy Murray took gold for Britain in the tennis men’s singles at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

A finalist at the Australian Open and French Open prior to winning the Wimbledon men’s title for the second time in his career, Murray finished the year in style by winning Olympic gold again in Rio as well as the ATP Tour finals.

From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows

A knighthood followed but from the dizzy heights of being recognised as the best tennis player on the planet Murray’s years of pushing his body to the limit began to take its toll.

An elbow injury followed by problems with his hip impacted his year significantly.

Hip surgery was how he welcomed in 2018 and by the start of 2019 the normally stoic Murray gave an emotional press conference on the eve of the Australian Open where he announced he was contemplating retirement.

Further surgery on his hip followed at the end of January and by the time 2020 rolled around Covid had emerged as his next challenge.

Murray did manage his first win against a top-10 opponent in three years but it was clear he was far from the player he had been.

Truth be told, it has been a fair old slog since then but Murray, who will be 36 in just under six months’ time, is nothing if not persistent.

Considering he was out of the top 800 by 2018 it says something about Murray’s resolve that he has ended 2022 back inside the top 50 in the world.

Most would have been delighted with a modicum of respectability but Murray is not like most.

In any other era, there’s a fair chance Murray would be into double figures in terms of major wins.

Murray is an elite, top-tier athlete who has competed against three of the best to ever do it in Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

In any other era, there’s a fair chance Murray would be into double figures in terms of major wins.

Sir Andy has big plans for 2023

Murray knows how good he has been and truly believes he can compete for the big prizes again. He said so himself in a recent interview with ATP Radio’s recent podcast.

It was brief but a fascinating insight into his mentality: “When you’ve been at the top of the game and got to No 1, that’s always where your reference point is in terms of how you’re doing.

“So in that respect, it’s been pretty average, but at the beginning of the year I was ranked 135 in the world and now I’m around 45, which is a big jump.

“I would have liked to have done better, I don’t think I played my best tennis but it’s been okay this year.

“I want to keep progressing. This year I have progressed a lot from where I was.

“If things don’t keep improving then I’ll have to look at things but I’m still going in the direction I want to be and I’ve got big plans next year.”

Scotland’s greatest sportsman?

There are comparisons with Tiger Woods. Back injuries and car accidents have changed his presence on a golf course but they have not quenched his thirst for more majors.

A new year will bring renewed focus and more drive from the Scot. His body may creak and protest but the mind is certainly willing.

I want to keep progressing.”

– Sir Andy Murray

It is why he is, in my mind, Scotland’s greatest ever sportsman.

There is no doubt he will be treated as such when he and his brother Jamie lead Scotland against England at P&J Live this week in Schroders Battle of the Brits.

Who knows? It might be the final time we see him play in Aberdeen. We should savour every ball he hits just in case.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Tennis

Scotland's Sir Andy Murray signs autographs for fans in Aberdeen, having won in the Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England finale with brother Jamie. Image: PA
Tennis: Icon Sir Andy Murray wishes he'd played more matches in Scotland, revealing hopes…
Team Scotland's Jamie Murray, left, and Sir Andy Murray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'There's no reason why we wouldn't come back' says Jamie Murray after Battle of…
Sir Andy Murray and Jamie Murray take to the court in the final match of the Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Murray brothers determined to savour every moment as if it is their last
Andy Murray enters the arena before facing Dan Evans. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from the final day of the Battle of the Brits…
Sir Andy Murray and Dan Evans after their Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England match at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Battle of the Brits afternoon round-up: England take control against Scotland
Ian Holloway leads Team England out for Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Team England captain Ian Holloway reveals Sir Andy and Jamie Murray adoration at Battle…
Scotland's Andy Murray celebrates his win over England's Jack Draper at Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sir Andy Murray on 'special' victory over Jack Draper in Aberdeen's Battle of the…
A young tennis fan before the action got under way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Were you cheering on Sir Andy Murray at the first night of the…
Aidan McHugh in action against Dan Evans at the Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Underdog Aidan McHugh rues missed chances against Dan Evans in Battle of the Brits
Andy and Jamie Murray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bringing events like Battle of the Brits to Aberdeen 'huge' for growing tennis across…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented