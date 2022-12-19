From Strictly to Stric-tree? Hamza Yassin to be invited to Scotland’s Tree Hugging Championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

His spectacular dancefloor skills won him the glitterball on Strictly.

But now Hamza Yassin is being invited to take part in Strict-tree – Scotland’s Tree Hugging Championship, which is being held in his own area.

Locals in Lochaber watched the wildlife cameraman scoop the famous glitterball in Saturday night’s final.

Among them was Hugh Asher, organiser of Scotland’s national tree hugging championships.

“We will be inviting Hamza to take part – either as a participant or as a judge,” he said.

“He obviously has style and timing – all good characteristics needed in tree hugging too.

“Hamza is very popular locally and the expectation is that he will still be based here despite his success. So we would love him to take part in the championships, at least as a judge.”

‘He knows all the right moves’

Mr Asher, who watched the Strictly final with his wife, added: “He knows all the right moves – which are vital for tree hugging too. It will be a different kind of partner for him to hold, a bit more wooden, but in one sense, at least, a more natural one.

“My wife and I were cheering him on, watching Strictly on Saturday – and we would love him to have a crack at our championship in July.”

Mr Yassin, 32, is now set to enjoy a hero’s homecoming on the Ardnamurchan peninsula.

Before the finals of BBC’s Strictly on Saturday, he told his fans: “Scotland will always be my home and I will never leave it.

“I might travel the world and go to see and film some beautiful places, but I’ll always come back to my homeland of Scotland. I was born in Africa, raised there a little bit, but my newfound love is Scotland and I want to say thank you to all the Scottish people who have been voting and helping me through.”

Tree hugging helps with ‘positive vibes’

Scotland’s first national tree hugging championships were held in the summer and won by 50-year-old Alasdair Firth, a local crofter from Rhemore on the Morvern peninsula.

There were 24 competitors, double what organisers had expected.

And the participants certainly branched out with their love at Ardtornish as part of the Morvern Games and Gala Week.

The inaugural Scottish events included speed hugging with the most trees hugged in one minute, each hug lasting a minimum of five seconds.

There was also the most dedicated hug – “showing presence, intention, love, respect” – of a specific tree of the participant’s choice, lasting a maximum of one minute.

A freestyle section celebrated the most creative hug.

Mr Asher also carved a trophy out of a piece of windfall oak.

Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martin Roberts previously spoke about the benefits of tree hugging during his time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2016.

He said it helps with “positive thoughts” and is very “calming and peaceful”.