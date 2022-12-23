Tennis: Icon Sir Andy Murray wishes he’d played more matches in Scotland, revealing hopes for ‘permanent fixture’ after Aberdeen event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Tennis

Tennis: Icon Sir Andy Murray wishes he’d played more matches in Scotland, revealing hopes for ‘permanent fixture’ after Aberdeen event

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
December 23, 2022, 1:11 pm Updated: December 23, 2022, 4:22 pm
Scotland's Sir Andy Murray signs autographs for fans in Aberdeen, having won in the Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England finale with brother Jamie. Image: PA
Scotland's Sir Andy Murray signs autographs for fans in Aberdeen, having won in the Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England finale with brother Jamie. Image: PA

Tennis icon Sir Andy Murray says he regrets not playing in Scotland more often during his illustrious career.

The three-time grand slam and double Olympic gold medal-winner took part in Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Wednesday and Thursday.

Although Team England had already secured the bragging rights by the closing rubber of the three-session, six-match showdown, it didn’t make Sir Andy and Jamie Murray’s straight-sets doubles victory for the Scots against Neal Skupski and Dan Evans any less special, for the veteran brothers or the raucous 7,000-strong crowd backing them.

The event was the first time the now-veteran Murrays had played in Aberdeen since 2006.

While Sir Andy, 35, has secured his place as the nation’s greatest sportsperson over the last 15 years and is an icon to his fans on these shores, his Granite City visit followed just a handful of exhibitions and Davis Cup appearances in Scotland’s central belt during the golden years of his career.

He said: “Me and Jamie, and my mum, have spoken at times about trying to put on events in Scotland – whether that was a tour event or an event like this.

“I sort of regret not doing this a little bit sooner in our careers, or maybe trying to do it more.

“But this event has happened because of Jamie. There was a big team behind him helping him, but it was because he wanted to do it – and he’s had to work extremely hard to put it on and it’s his drive and passion to do it that’s carried it off.

Scotland’s Jamie and Sir Andy Murray on court against Neal Skupski and Dan Evans of England. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Like I say, I wish we’d done more of it during our career, but it’s also taken Jamie a lot of work to put it on, so it wouldn’t have been easy for us to do it more, unless someone else was putting the event on or doing that sort of work.

“I hope we can do it more in the future together and it becomes a more permanent fixture on our calendar.

“A lot of the guys who are here would like to do it as well, as a way of giving back, too.”

The hint of further Scottish playing appearances going forward will be music to the ears of fans, with a big portion of the Aberdeen crowd hanging back for close to an hour after Thursday’s finale to get autographs and pictures with Sir Andy and Jamie, as well as, to a lesser extent, the rest of the Scotland and England players.

Jamie Murray’s chilled Christmas after Battle of the Brits dual-role

Both Murrays looked exhausted by the time it came to final media duties, with Sir Andy playing in all three sessions across the two days and Jamie playing matches in both the afternoon and evening on Thursday.

Jamie’s energy had also been sapped by his other role as Battle of the Brits tournament director.

The 36-year-old said his week in Aberdeen had been “a lot of work”, and he was looking forward to Christmas back in Dunblane with the family, where he could “catch up on some sleep”.

At the end of Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England, the question of whether the now-veteran Murrays will actually ever play in front of a Scottish crowd again, together or individually, loomed large.

Earlier on Thursday, with his organisational hat on, Jamie said there was “no reason” he would not take live tennis back to Aberdeen in the future.

And, with his playing hat on, like his younger brother, he wasn’t quite ready to close the door and say the poignant doubles victory in the Granite City would be their last outing in Scotland, adding: “If it is, it was really special for us to get the chance to do it.

“Playing doubles together at the end there was really nice and who knows what the future holds.”

Murrays feel ‘very fortunate’ to experience event in Aberdeen

Both brothers – who will be in Australia in January for the start of their respective 2023 seasons – were delighted with how they played together in their doubles match and hailed the Aberdeen crowd for their part in Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England.

Jamie said: “It wasn’t the result the team wanted, but I think it was a successful couple of days.

Team England claimed the Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England trophy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“People seemed to enjoy themselves, we’ve had a lot of good feedback, and the players had a good time, got a lot out of the two days, got a chance to compete and have some fun as well, play in front of a lot of people.

“Everyone seemed to be right into it, so I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Sir Andy said: “To play with Jamie again was brilliant. I actually thought we played well and gelled very quickly as a team, and it’s quite natural for us to play together, we know each other’s games and we can play off instinct quite a lot.

Sir Andy Murray and Jamie Murray take to the court in the final match of the Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

“I know what to expect from him. I know where he wants to hit the ball, when he’s going to move to the net and things like that, so it’s always good to play with him.”

The 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon champion added: “I’m very proud we were able to come and pretty much sell out three sessions in a couple of days.

“With everything that’s been going on as well, it’s not an easy time for people, but I hope the ones that came we were able to give them some joy, entertainment, happiness and everything.

“I felt very fortunate we were able to do that.”

7,000 fans were at each session of the Battle of the Brits tennis spectacular. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Tennis

Team Scotland's Jamie Murray, left, and Sir Andy Murray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'There's no reason why we wouldn't come back' says Jamie Murray after Battle of…
Sir Andy Murray and Jamie Murray take to the court in the final match of the Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Murray brothers determined to savour every moment as if it is their last
Andy Murray enters the arena before facing Dan Evans. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from the final day of the Battle of the Brits…
Sir Andy Murray and Dan Evans after their Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England match at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Battle of the Brits afternoon round-up: England take control against Scotland
Ian Holloway leads Team England out for Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England at P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Team England captain Ian Holloway reveals Sir Andy and Jamie Murray adoration at Battle…
Scotland's Andy Murray celebrates his win over England's Jack Draper at Battle of the Brits - Scotland v England at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sir Andy Murray on 'special' victory over Jack Draper in Aberdeen's Battle of the…
A young tennis fan before the action got under way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Were you cheering on Sir Andy Murray at the first night of the…
Aidan McHugh in action against Dan Evans at the Battle of the Brits. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Underdog Aidan McHugh rues missed chances against Dan Evans in Battle of the Brits
Andy and Jamie Murray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bringing events like Battle of the Brits to Aberdeen 'huge' for growing tennis across…
Dan Evans will feature for Team England at the Battle of the Brits at the P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Former British number one Dan Evans dishes out fighting talk ahead of Battle of…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented