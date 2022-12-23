Brora Development Trust gives parents and carers vouchers to help with cost of living

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parents and carers in Brora are being gifted a voucher to help with the sharp rise in the cost of living.

Brora Development Trust is giving parents and carers a voucher worth £2o that can be spent in KeyStore Express in the village.

Parents and carers were given a voucher for each child of nursery age and above – as well as for home-schooled children.

The trust gifted 205 vouchers throughout Brora Primary and Golspie High School, and they can be used to buy goods.

The food vouchers are part of Brora Development Trust’s work to support children of school age during the holiday periods when they are not at school and were funded by Westminster Foundation.

They were distributed by Brora Development Trust in response to an increasing number of people being affected by the sharp rise in the cost of living.

Tony Gill, chair of Brora Development Trust, said: “Although the vouchers aren’t a long-term solution to the high cost of living, they may provide some financial relief to households with children at this time”.

Brora Development Trust thanked KeyStore, Brora Primary School and Golspie High School for all their help and support in making the initiative possible.

