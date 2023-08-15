Tennis: Cults’ Caelan McKechnie plays at Wimbledon tournament for second time

Aberdeen’s Caelan McKechnie may not have lifted silverware this week on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon – but he still enjoyed an unforgettable experience at SW19.

Caelan, 13, who attends Cults Academy and lives in Aberdeen, featured in the national finals at the Play Your Way to Wimbledon event, powered by Vodafone – the largest individual mass participation tennis competition in the UK.

Thousands of 14-and-under and 18-and-under players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts last week.

McKechnie roared into the knockout stages, winning all three of his group matches.

And despite ultimately falling short, he was still thrilled to have improved one what was his second appearance at Wimbledon.

He said: “It’s quite cool seeing everyone wear white and play where Andy Murray has and to be around where all the great players have been.

“I played quite well. I just really like the grass, because it suits my game quite a lot. I play a bit aggressive and flatter, so it works well.

“It’s so cool being at Wimbledon, seeing all the courts and being right up close and getting to play on grass.

“It would be really good and exciting to come back one day as a professional.

“This has helped me and given me confidence that I can do well in tournaments.”

The competition looks to inspire the next generation of tennis talent – allowing junior players to follow in the footsteps of their heroes and compete for a chance to play on Wimbledon’s iconic courts.

Formerly known as the Road to Wimbledon, the competition launched in March and is delivered in partnership by the LTA, The All England Lawn Tennis Club, and Vodafone.

This year’s tournament will deliver over 10,000 playing opportunities across singles and doubles competitions in 800 venues.

From 2023, the LTA and The All England Lawn Tennis Club are planning for the competition to expand further, through the introduction of additional age groups and disability categories.

