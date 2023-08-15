Tennis: Cults’ Caelan McKechnie plays at Wimbledon tournament for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tennis: Cults’ Caelan McKechnie plays at Wimbledon tournament for second time

The Aberdeen court ace progressed to the knockout rounds in his category.

By Reporter
Young Cults tennis ace Caelan McKechnie. Image: Sportsbeat.
Young Cults tennis ace Caelan McKechnie. Image: Sportsbeat.

Aberdeen’s Caelan McKechnie may not have lifted silverware this week on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon – but he still enjoyed an unforgettable experience at SW19.

Caelan, 13, who attends Cults Academy and lives in Aberdeen, featured in the national finals at the Play Your Way to Wimbledon event, powered by Vodafone – the largest individual mass participation tennis competition in the UK.

Thousands of 14-and-under and 18-and-under players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts last week.

McKechnie roared into the knockout stages, winning all three of his group matches.

And despite ultimately falling short, he was still thrilled to have improved one what was his second appearance at Wimbledon.

He said: “It’s quite cool seeing everyone wear white and play where Andy Murray has and to be around where all the great players have been.

“I played quite well. I just really like the grass, because it suits my game quite a lot. I play a bit aggressive and flatter, so it works well.

“It’s so cool being at Wimbledon, seeing all the courts and being right up close and getting to play on grass.

“It would be really good and exciting to come back one day as a professional.

“This has helped me and given me confidence that I can do well in tournaments.”

Andy Murray winning Wimbledon in 2016. Image: PA.

The competition looks to inspire the next generation of tennis talent – allowing junior players to follow in the footsteps of their heroes and compete for a chance to play on Wimbledon’s iconic courts.

Formerly known as the Road to Wimbledon, the competition launched in March and is delivered in partnership by the LTA, The All England Lawn Tennis Club, and Vodafone.

This year’s tournament will deliver over 10,000 playing opportunities across singles and doubles competitions in 800 venues.

From 2023, the LTA and The All England Lawn Tennis Club are planning for the competition to expand further, through the introduction of additional age groups and disability categories.

Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition which gives players an opportunity to follow in their heroes’ footsteps and compete at Wimbledon.

The All England Club and LTA are proud to partner with Vodafone to expand the competition to more players in 2023 with an adult doubles pathway, alongside visual impairment, learning disability and wheelchair tennis categories.

