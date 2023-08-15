Bridge of Dee reopens early after days of major tailbacks

The Bridge of Dee has reopened after days of roadworks causing rush hour traffic jams.

Roadworks on the Bridge of Dee have been causing frustration and queues of standstill traffic in the south of Aberdeen for several days now.

The major city bridge was closed from the Garthdee to Bridge of Dee roundabout for several days for road maintenance works.

While the road was shut in both directions, traffic was seen at a standstill with some on social media being late to work due to the delays.

The bridge was expected to reopen again at 5pm this evening.

However, Aberdeen City Council said the bridge was instead reopened at 9am today.

Reopening brings relief to motorists

Aberdeen City Council announced the road would be closed for road maintenance works at the end of last month.

Once in place, the closure caused traffic jams along alternative routes, including Riverside Drive and Holburn Street.

After motorists faced tailbacks for the last few days, the reopening of the bridge will cause many drivers relief this evening as rush hour hits the city.

Especially after commuters suffered weeks of traffic chaos for similar works in October last year.