Stand-off over Cafe 52 terrace as Aberdeen chef defies demolition order

Battle lines have been drawn around Cafe 52’s outdoor terrace on Aberdeen’s historic Green – and the conflict over its future looks set to escalate.

At the start of May, the council asked businessman Steve Bothwell to remove the long-standing structure from the public space it stands on.

Officials told him the area was needed to allow construction traffic in to build the city’s new Â£40 million indoor market yards away.

The owner responded by launching a crowd-funder to cover the costs of a proposed legal battle to keep the glass hut standing.

It was hoped that an amicable agreement could be reached by May 31, the date attached to the formal notice the local authority sent the chef.

But the end of the month is here, and the hut is still there… So what will happen now?

How much money has been raised in fight to save terrace?

Mr Bothwell’s crusade to save the Cafe 52 terrace in court hinged on a crowd-funder.

Labelled “Steve’s Fight for Justice”, it has secured about Â£9,000 thus far.

That’s less than 10% of the Â£100,000 target.

But Mr Bothwell has vowed to stand his ground nevertheless.

He blasted those “privy to the planned destruction of Cafe52â€™s wonderful outdoor space”.

And the trader said he was currently awaiting the results of several “detailed” Freedom of Information requests to find out when the plans were first discussed.

In the meantime, he is encouraging loyal customers to email the council and city centre improvement group Aberdeen Inspired to call for a rethink.

Steve Bothwell lashes out over Cafe 52 seating dispute

Mr Bothwell said: “It can only be described as the planned annihilation of a small, genuine, local business that has kept The Green thriving for nearly 30 years.

“CafÃ© 52 has had seating on The Green since 2000 and every single planning application since then was approved.”

He continued: “Much care was taken to design the terrace to allow ample space for pedestrians and those in wheelchairs.

“Very generous space was also provided to allow very large commercial and emergency vehicles to pass on the opposite side unimpeded.”

He continues to campaign for project leaders to explore “numerous options” to get construction traffic to the spot.

What will the council do now?

With Mr Bothwell unwilling to voluntarily remove the hut, it’s expected the council will issue an order for him to take it down.

Should he refuse to do so, as is likely, the local authority will take action to dismantle it.

This would involve hiring a contractor, and billing the trader for the work.

A project insider stressed to the P&J that efforts had been made to reach a compromise with Mr Bothwell.

Are days numbered for Cafe 52 outside seating as dispute grows?

It is not thought that any action will be immediate, and the business owner would be given time to organise its removal before enforcement action is launched.

One could look to the nearby Carnegie’s Brae for a possible idea of the timeline involved.

The council revoked planning permission for an outdoor drinking area at Ye Olde Frigate, ordering it to be taken down.

This happened in mid-December. In March, the owner paid for the seating to be removed after enforcement letters were sent.

Asked about Cafe 52, an Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: â€œWe continue to liaise directly with businesses affected by plans to develop the new market building.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further.”

