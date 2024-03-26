Aberdeen pub forced to remove outdoor seating after council launches enforcement action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pub forced to remove outdoor seating after council launches enforcement action

Ye Olde Frigate's decking would have blocked the path of construction traffic heading towards the new market site.

By Ben Hendry
Ye Olde Frigate bar in Aberdeen city centre is being forced to remove its outdoor seating area.
Ye Olde Frigate bar in Aberdeen city centre is being forced to remove its outdoor seating area. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

An Aberdeen pub is reluctantly dismantling an outdoor seating area after the council ordered it be removed.

Ye Olde Frigate, on the city’s historic Netherkirkgate, put up the decking in the midst of the pandemic.

Towards the end of last year, bosses were told to seek renewed permission to keep it there.

The application, asking for it to become a permanent fixture, was rejected in December.

The Aberdeen pub’s seating was taken down after the council launched action. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson 

Pub ordered to destroy decking

And earlier this moth, Aberdeen City Council confirmed that it had become “an enforcement case”.

A spokeswoman told us that the owner had been contacted about removing it.

On the morning of Tuesday, March 26, workers were seen dismantling the structure.

Ye Olde Frigate in Aberdeen city centre is taking down the outdoor seating structure. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Why is Aberdeen’s Ye Olde Frigate outdoor seating being removed?

The historic lane, which leads to The Tunnels, is believed to be one of the oldest streets in the city.

It will be used by construction traffic delivering materials for the new market being built just around the corner.

Remnants of the decking as the Frigate bar’s outdoor seating is removed from Aberdeen city centre. Image: by Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Do you think the hut should have been allowed to stay? Let us know in our comments section below

When the boozer was refused permission for the outdoor area back in December, bosses were told that space would be needed on the lane.

It comes as Hadden Street is to be closed to traffic while the development takes shape.

That means the Netherkirkgate will be required.

The pub pictured here in 1965. Image: Aberdeen Journals

The outdoor seating saga unfolded after the unpretentious Granite City boozer was put up for sale by owner Steve Esson.

You can see the rejected application here.

The Russel Head: The bizarre story behind angry gargoyle face in Aberdeen city centre

