Aberdeen pub forced to remove outdoor seating after council launches enforcement action

An Aberdeen pub is reluctantly dismantling an outdoor seating area after the council ordered it be removed.

Ye Olde Frigate, on the city’s historic Netherkirkgate, put up the decking in the midst of the pandemic.

Towards the end of last year, bosses were told to seek renewed permission to keep it there.

The application, asking for it to become a permanent fixture, was rejected in December.

Pub ordered to destroy decking

And earlier this moth, Aberdeen City Council confirmed that it had become “an enforcement case”.

A spokeswoman told us that the owner had been contacted about removing it.

On the morning of Tuesday, March 26, workers were seen dismantling the structure.

Why is Aberdeen’s Ye Olde Frigate outdoor seating being removed?

The historic lane, which leads to The Tunnels, is believed to be one of the oldest streets in the city.

It will be used by construction traffic delivering materials for the new market being built just around the corner.

When the boozer was refused permission for the outdoor area back in December, bosses were told that space would be needed on the lane.

It comes as Hadden Street is to be closed to traffic while the development takes shape.

That means the Netherkirkgate will be required.

The outdoor seating saga unfolded after the unpretentious Granite City boozer was put up for sale by owner Steve Esson.

