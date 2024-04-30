Covid-19 inquiry can honour our loved ones’ memories, says bereaved daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Covid-19 inquiry can honour our loved ones’ memories, says bereaved daughter

By Press Association
Members of Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice stand together holding images of their loved ones outside the Clayton Hotel in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Members of Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice stand together holding images of their loved ones outside the Clayton Hotel in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The coming of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry to Northern Ireland “can honour our loved ones’ memories”, a bereaved daughter has said.

The inquiry started three weeks’ of hearings in Belfast on Tuesday, examining the political governance and core decision making in the region during the coronavirus pandemic.

A host of bereaved families attended the hearing at the Clayton Hotel led by the Northern Ireland Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group.

Group spokesperson Martina Ferguson, who lost her mother Ursula Derry after she contracted the virus, said the families attended in memory of their loved ones, and to give them a voice.

The inquiry is to hear from those who led Northern Ireland during the pandemic, including former first minister Baroness Arlene Foster, then-deputy first minister, and now First Minister, Michelle O’Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann.

Ms Ferguson urged all those giving evidence to be proactive.

“We need all politicians to hear this message loud and clear: the value of this inquiry depends on you,” she said.

“If we are to learn lessons from how our loved ones were let down, and save lives in future pandemics, you must hand over evidence proactively and respond to our questions truthfully.

“And you must act on the inquiry’s recommendations quickly and without qualification.”

Martina said the coming weeks will be difficult for bereaved families, and for the people of Northern Ireland, as everyone comes to terms with the political and structural failures that shaped the pandemic experience.

“No-one can bring back our loved ones but we have an opportunity now, through the inquiry, to honour their memories,” she said.

“Their legacy will live on in those lives that will be saved when the next pandemic hits.”

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Marion Reynolds, a member of the Northern Ireland Covid Bereaved Families for Justice campaign group, outside the Clayton Hotel in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Another member of the group, Marion Reynolds, gave evidence to the inquiry on Tuesday.

She spoke of her experience with her elderly aunt Marie who died after contracting Covid-19 in hospital.

While her aunt was profoundly deaf, she could lip read and had been living independently with family members calling over regularly to check on her and make sure she was eating properly.

However following the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions in 2020, the family was unable to call in person. Ms Reynolds said her aunt was admitted to hospital with pneumonia in September 2020 where she caught Covid-19.

She was transferred to another hospital and then to a care home which had a wing for Covid patients where she could not receive in person visits.

Ms Reynolds told the inquiry that they asked the care home to assist with her aunt’s care but were not allowed to.

She said she eventually got in to see her aunt, and said she was wearing ill fitting clothes which were not her own and was “very dehydrated”.

She said she told those at the home her aunt was “dying before her eyes”, but was disagreed with. Three days later her aunt died, she added.

Nuala Toman from Disability Action also gave evidence to the inquiry on Tuesday.

She said disabled people during the pandemic were isolated, and some went hungry due to the “collapse of social care”.

“Disabled people during the pandemic were isolated, lonely, social care had collapsed and disabled people faced challenges accessing food and medicine, with many disabled people going hungry,” she said.

“Added to that, we were largely invisible among public decision-making processes, and our voices went unheard.”