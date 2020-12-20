SPONSORED: 2 Charities of Christmas – Maggie’s Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Maggie’s Highlands provides free practical, emotional and social support for people with cancer, their family and their friends across the whole of the Highlands.

Maggie’s offers a programme of support that has been shown to strengthen physical and emotional well being. Built in the grounds of Raigmore Hospital, the centre is a warm and welcoming place with professional staff on hand to offer the support people need to find their way through cancer.

Maggie’s Highlands celebrated its 14th birthday this year, having helped over 85,000 visitors dealing with Cancer since opening in 2005. This year the Highlands centre expects to see around 11,000 visitors from across the Highlands who need the support and services that Maggie’s offers.

Maggie’s Highlands cost £500,000 a year to run and relies almost solely on voluntary donations to deliver its incredible, high-quality and unique programme of support. They continue to support people living with cancer at this difficult time, but are now doing so via telephone, email and their online community.

Having supported people with cancer for 25 years, Maggie’s is needed now support now more than ever.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Ord Industrial & Commercial Supplies

With amazing attention to detail and high quality of service, Ord Industrial & Commercial Supplies was formed in 1994 by the company’s owner and Managing Director John Maclean. It continues to supply a variety of industrial and commercial supplies across the Highlands and Islands.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are more than happy to support this very important charity and all the good work they do in helping not only cancer patients, but their families also.”