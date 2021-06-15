Orkney tech firm plans further growth after doubling its workforce

An Orkney-based global technology company has doubled its workforce since moving to new offices in the islands’ capital.

Kyloe Partners, which provides expertise and software development to the recruitment industry around the world, now employs 38 people at its headquarters in Kirkwall and is continuing to grow.

The firm has taken on five new staff in Orkney this year, as its total number of employees has grown to 60, and plans to recruit more.

Kyloe was set up by directors Stewart Morgan and Raymond Pennie in 2015. The previous year Mr Morgan and his wife Fiona, the company secretary, had returned to the islands with their family after working in London for five years.

Office move sparked expansion

In 2018, the company moved to its current headquarters, at Custom House on Kirkwall’s Albert Street, with the help of £191,000 funding from development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Simone Pennie, the company’s finance and human resources director, said: “We’ve worked very closely with HIE and are really grateful for the investment received and support in helping us achieve our goals.

“The office space that we now have has allowed us to grow in line with our business objectives and offers our employees a positive and collaborative working environment.

“Whilst we haven’t been able to have the full team in the office during the pandemic, it has provided a safe environment for those who weren’t able to work from home during the lockdown.

“The nature of our business means that the impact from the Covid-19 has been minimal, and we look forward to continuing to work towards our vision and growing the Orkney-based business further.”

Mrs Morgan added: “The transformation of this former retail space into Kyloe’s office in such a prominent space in the town centre has been great not only for the business, but for the increased footfall it brings to the main streets.

We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back into the office when it’s safe to do so and continuing to play our role in keeping Kirkwall’s award-winning town centre vibrant.”

Kyloe is an official marketplace partner for leading recruitment software brand Bullhorn, which is used by more than 10,000 agencies around the world. The firm also offers its own range of “Software as a Service” (SaaS) products.

Ruth Kirkpatrick, head of business growth for HIE in Orkney said: “Kyloe is an ambitious young company, which is making a significant contribution to the economy by employing a growing number of skilled people locally to service a marketplace that stretches across the world.

“We are really pleased to see the goals for this development being achieved and look forward to working with Kyloe in the future.”