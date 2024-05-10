New owners of Strathbogie Veterinary Centre looking to the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owners of Strathbogie Veterinary Centre looking to the future

Alasdair Prentice and Olivia Busson bought over the practice at the beginning of May.

By Katrina Macarthur
Alasdair Prentice and Olivia Busson are the new owners of the practice in Huntly.
Two local vets are looking to the future after taking over the Strathbogie Veterinary Centre based in Huntly.

Alasdair Prentice and Olivia Busson became the new owners of the practice as of May 1 – one of few veterinary businesses in the area to remain as an independent company.

Both well experienced vets in small and large animals, Alasdair is a farmer’s son from Perthshire but moved to Huntly after he qualified nine years ago.

He farms near Gartly with his Louisa who is also employed as a vet with the company.

They are based on Louisa’s family farm where they run their own livestock enterprise, synchronising and AI’ing heifers to sell either in-calf or as heifers with a calf at foot at Thainstone.

Olivia is local to the Huntly area and qualified as a vet seven years ago.

Although not from a direct farming background, she has gained a huge amount of experience on farms over the years and knows the practice inside out, having worked there since she was in school.

The company employs six vets in total, all of who are keen to expand the large animal workload, along with a strong team of vet nurses and reception staff.

Alasdair said: “The Strathbogie Veterinary Centre is historically known to work in a small, tight-knit area but we are keen to expand the geographical area and do more large animal work on farms.

“We are privileged to be serving a farming community which is renowned for producing top-quality pedigree and commercial stock. We look forward to working with new and old customers.”

For more information, contact the practice on 01466 792627 or strathbogievets@gmail.com

