New owners of Strathbogie Veterinary Centre looking to the future

Two local vets are looking to the future after taking over the Strathbogie Veterinary Centre based in Huntly.

Alasdair Prentice and Olivia Busson became the new owners of the practice as of May 1 – one of few veterinary businesses in the area to remain as an independent company.

Both well experienced vets in small and large animals, Alasdair is a farmer’s son from Perthshire but moved to Huntly after he qualified nine years ago.

He farms near Gartly with his Louisa who is also employed as a vet with the company.

They are based on Louisa’s family farm where they run their own livestock enterprise, synchronising and AI’ing heifers to sell either in-calf or as heifers with a calf at foot at Thainstone.

Olivia is local to the Huntly area and qualified as a vet seven years ago.

Although not from a direct farming background, she has gained a huge amount of experience on farms over the years and knows the practice inside out, having worked there since she was in school.

The company employs six vets in total, all of who are keen to expand the large animal workload, along with a strong team of vet nurses and reception staff.

Alasdair said: “The Strathbogie Veterinary Centre is historically known to work in a small, tight-knit area but we are keen to expand the geographical area and do more large animal work on farms.

“We are privileged to be serving a farming community which is renowned for producing top-quality pedigree and commercial stock. We look forward to working with new and old customers.”

For more information, contact the practice on 01466 792627 or strathbogievets@gmail.com