Mackie’s of Scotland moves online with new e-commerce store

Mackie’s of Scotland has launched its own online store opening up its brand to customers regardless of where they live.

Visitors to the website will be able to purchase its full range of five farm-made chocolate bars.

Mackie’s of Scotland, best known as one of the UK’s favourite ice cream brands, launched its chocolate range in 2014, converting a former tractor shed on its Aberdeenshire family farm into a chocolate factory.

Chocolate proved to be one of the popular lock-down treats and achieved a 46% annual growth in sales last year.

Working to get its products across the UK

Karin Mackie, Mackie’s of Scotland marketing director and one of three sibling owners hopes the new e-commerce site will widen its market beyond where it is currently stocked by retailers and tempt more of its ice cream customers to try their farm-made chocolate.

She said: “We’re always working with our retailer customers to try and get our chocolate to all corners of the UK.

“Our chocolate is currently widely available in Scottish supermarkets, including Asda, Coop, Sainsburys and Spar, but it can take time to prove performance and achieve long-term listings south of the border.

“It’s long been an ambition to launch an online store to accommodate those who can’t easily buy from their local shop – so we’re delighted to now have the ability to meet buyers’ needs online.

“Over the last year, people have been getting even more used to the convenience of ordering online – direct from suppliers and it is also a popular gift to be able to send to friends and family.

“We are planning to add Mackie’s merchandise and even some new ice cream products to the shop in the future.”

Helping Mackie’s of Scotland grow

Mackie’s launched chocolate in four flavours, dark, mint, milk and honeycomb, reflecting its most popular ice cream choices. A fifth flavour, orange, was a popular addition for the Christmas season last year and is now also available.

© Supplied by Holyrood PR

The website refresh has been completed by Stonehaven-based Web Integrations.

Ewan Duthie, Web Integrations managing director, said: “It’s been a real pleasure to partner with an iconic Scottish brand such as Mackie’s.

“Our brief was to enhance the fresh positioning for the brand through its main digital channel, so we designed and built a creative and informative website which makes it easy for consumers to enjoy learning more about Mackie’s and to engage with the company.

“With more exciting things to come, we look forward to helping Mackie’s continue to build on its growth over the coming months and years.”

© Supplied

The fourth generation family business produces milk and cream used to make its famous ice cream. In keeping with its ‘sky to scoop’ philosophy, the Aberdeenshire firm also produces everything from renewable energy to its own packaging.