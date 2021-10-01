Scottish Chambers takes luxury goods on trade mission to Dubai

Scottish businesses offering goods or services at the luxury end of the market are being urged to “reconnect with the world” at a major trade exhibition.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) network is leading a delegation to seven-day mission to the World Expo in Dubai which runs from 27 November to 3 December.

The event is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East and the world’s biggest in-person event this year outside the Olympic Games. The event will welcome more than 25million visitors and 190 countries from around the world.

From seafood and spirits, through to textiles and manufacturing, the trade delegation is designed to promote the richness and range of ways to enjoy Scottish luxury.

The international appeal of Scotland’s scenery and hospitality also makes the World Expo an unmissable event for leisure destinations, SCC said.

Along with the support of 30 local chambers across Scotland, SCC is using its global links through the international chamber network to set up meetings with hand-picked companies from around the world.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of SCC said: “We are taking Scotland to the world to showcase the best of Scottish luxury.

“Businesses can build on the established and deserved reputation Scotland already enjoys with a rare opportunity to get a global overview of how trends are changing.

“Food and drink is the largest industry for international exports but the potential across all sectors is huge, with over £33billion of trade – excluding oil & gas – and this continues to grow.

“The access our delegation will have to our top export destinations is unrivalled, with the US, France, Germany and the Netherlands all hosting pavilions and events at the Expo.

“We are ambitious for Scottish business and this is the ideal opportunity to reconnect with the world.”