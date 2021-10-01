Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Chambers takes luxury goods on trade mission to Dubai

By Erikka Askeland
October 1, 2021, 6:00 am
Liz Cameron, chief executive, Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC)
Scottish businesses offering goods or services at the luxury end of the market are being urged to “reconnect with the world” at a major trade exhibition.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) network is leading a delegation to seven-day mission to the World Expo in Dubai which runs from 27 November to 3 December.

The event is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East and the world’s biggest in-person event this year outside the Olympic Games. The event will welcome more than 25million visitors and 190 countries from around the world.

From seafood and spirits, through to textiles and manufacturing, the trade delegation is designed to promote the richness and range of ways to enjoy Scottish luxury.

The international appeal of Scotland’s scenery and hospitality also makes the World Expo an unmissable event for leisure destinations, SCC said.

Along with the support of 30 local chambers across Scotland, SCC is using its global links through the international chamber network to set up meetings with hand-picked companies from around the world.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of SCC said: “We are taking Scotland to the world to showcase the best of Scottish luxury.

“Businesses can build on the established and deserved reputation Scotland already enjoys with a rare opportunity to get a global overview of how trends are changing.

“Food and drink is the largest industry for international exports but the potential across all sectors is huge, with over £33billion of trade – excluding oil & gas – and this continues to grow.

“The access our delegation will have to our top export destinations is unrivalled, with the US, France, Germany and the Netherlands all hosting pavilions and events at the Expo.

“We are ambitious for Scottish business and this is the ideal opportunity to reconnect with the world.”

