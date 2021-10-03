Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021
Business

Hebridean Housing Partnership to build hundreds of homes with funding boost

By Erikka Askeland
October 3, 2021, 6:00 am
Hebridean Housing Partnership homes in Outer Hebrides

A housing association is to build hundreds of homes across the Outer Hebrides after agreeing a £25 million funding deal.

Hebridean Housing Partnership (HHP) said the loan from Royal Bank of Scotland will be used to deliver an investment plan of about £53million.

This will include 300 new homes. The social landlord, which has offices in Stornoway and Balivanich, is also upgrading the 2,200 homes it already has in its portfolio and has plans for greener heating.

Hebridean Housing Partnership  ‘Trosaraidh’ home on Uist.

HHP said there were 170 houses under construction across 10 sites as of 31 March, with a further 34 houses either due to commence or at the tendering stage.

Upgrades will include the replacement and repair of roofs, bathrooms, kitchens, windows and heating systems, as well as importantly help to address levels of fuel poverty across the region, which are currently among the highest in the UK. Already, HHP has replaced almost all solid fuel heating systems with air source heating and is making good progress on replacing storage systems.

HHP currently employs 53 people. It plans to expand the team by three through the appointment of two graduate trainees and one modern apprentice over the next 12 months.

Major milestone

Iain Macmillan, chair of HHP, said: “Royal Bank of Scotland’s £25million loan facility represents a major milestone for us and supports the continued growth of the organisation which has accelerated at pace since its formation in 2006.

“The funding puts us in a strong position to deliver new homes and continue to invest in our housing stock, as well as upgrade existing properties to deliver energy efficient, affordable homes for our tenants.”

Hebridean Housing Partnership homes on Sinclair Ave,  Stornoway.

Alan Newlands, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Last year we announced that we will be investing £3billion in social housing across the UK over the next three years, supporting the construction of 20,000 homes.

“With Hebridean Housing Partnership progressing with the delivery of much-needed homes across the Outer Hebrides, it was rewarding to offer our long-term and valued customer a restructured and flexible financial package to help support the delivery of new homes.”

