North Sea strikes involving hundreds of workers will kick off from the start of next week it has been confirmed.

Unite the union said today that around 300 members working for Ponticelli UK and Semco Maritime on TotalEnergies’ UK portfolio will down tools as part of an ongoing dispute over cuts to terms & conditions.

Industrial action, including a permanent overtime ban, combined with a series of strike days, will begin on Monday and run until late February next year.

