NEO Energy completes delayed billion-dollar ExxonMobil acquisition

NEO Energy has completed its long-running acquisition of a portfolio of assets in the central and northern North Sea from ExxonMobil.

The deal, first announced in February 2021, covers stakes in 21 assets, including 14 producing fields and a number of infrastructure positions, mainly operated by Shell.

Completion of the transaction has been some time in the making, prompting regulator the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) to open an inquiry into its progress in October.

