NEO Energy completes delayed billion-dollar ExxonMobil acquisition By Andrew Dykes December 9, 2021, 1:30 pm Updated: December 9, 2021, 1:31 pm The Shearwater production hub. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up NEO Energy has completed its long-running acquisition of a portfolio of assets in the central and northern North Sea from ExxonMobil. The deal, first announced in February 2021, covers stakes in 21 assets, including 14 producing fields and a number of infrastructure positions, mainly operated by Shell. Completion of the transaction has been some time in the making, prompting regulator the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) to open an inquiry into its progress in October. Read the full story on Energy Voice here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal BP profits better than expected amid soaring energy prices ADC Energy’s diversification strategy paying off Another leading Aberdeen lawyer on the move as legal firms reshape their energy teams Partners cash in as Pinsent Masons smashes £500m turnover barrier