Aberdeen’s OPEX Group acquired by environmental consultancy ERM

Aberdeen-headquartered Operational Excellence Group (OPEX) has been taken over by sustainability consultancy ERM.

Commercial details of the transaction have not been disclosed, but ERM said OPEX Group’s team of 40 employees will join its digital and climate change business experts and “scale their capabilities across the globe”.

OPEX Group, a data science and predictive analysis firm, uses its flagship emissions.AI software helps North Sea oil and gas platforms to slash emissions through operational decisions and real-time monitoring.

