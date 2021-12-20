Wood lands £120million of North Sea contracts securing 200 jobs

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen-headquartered energy services giant Wood has unveiled North Sea contract wins worth £120million in the fourth quarter of 2021, including with Shell and Dana Petroleum.

A new three-year award has been announced with Shell UK for engineering, procurement and construction across onshore assets at the St Fergus and Mossmorran temrinals, as well as the Nelson, Gannet and Shearwater assets offshore.

Meanwhile a three-year deal has been awarded by Dana Petroleum for the extension of operations and maintenance across the Western Isles and Triton floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs).

