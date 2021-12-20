Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Wood lands £120million of North Sea contracts securing 200 jobs

By Allister Thomas
December 20, 2021, 9:45 am Updated: December 20, 2021, 10:42 am
Wood said the Shell and Dana deals will secure employment for around 200 people.
Wood said the Shell and Dana deals will secure employment for around 200 people.

Aberdeen-headquartered energy services giant Wood has unveiled North Sea contract wins worth £120million in the fourth quarter of 2021, including with Shell and Dana Petroleum.

A new three-year award has been announced with Shell UK for engineering, procurement and construction across onshore assets at the St Fergus and Mossmorran temrinals, as well as the Nelson, Gannet and Shearwater assets offshore.

Meanwhile a three-year deal has been awarded by Dana Petroleum for the extension of operations and maintenance across the Western Isles and Triton floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs).

Read the full story on Energy Voice here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal