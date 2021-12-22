Peterhead Port Authority future built on strong fundamentals

Peterhead is one of the country’s most versatile ports, with a modern quayside and all the requisite skills sets capable of servicing a broad range of marine sectors.

The port has a long and successful track record of supporting the fishing and energy sectors, built up through a combination of strategic location, continual investment in new facilities and a diverse and experienced supply chain.

As opportunities arise from the drive to meet net zero commitments and energy transition, these fundamental strengths will ensure that Peterhead makes a leading contribution.

Peterhead Port Authority is a key member of the NECCUS group, established to help Scotland meet its net zero obligations through the deployment of carbon capture technology.

The port is working with several groups planning to make significant investments in the northeast of Scotland and expects a new industry to evolve, with CO2 that has been captured at various industrial, chemical and manufacturing sites transported to the port for discharge and treatment. It will then be transferred to the Acorn storage site in the Moray Firth.

Despite the announcement by the UK Government that the Scottish Cluster was a reserve in the first phase of sequencing of such projects, the group remains confident that the application of this technology will be essential for Scotland and the UK to meet their decarbonisation targets.

With announcements of the successful bidders for the ScotWind round of offshore wind farm sites expected early in 2022, Peterhead is well placed to support the early survey work, construction and ongoing operations and maintenance of several sites located off the north-east of Scotland.

The port has been involved in the deployment of the Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm and acts as the operations and maintenance base for the world’s first floating offshore wind farm, Equinor Hywind, as well as supporting construction of wind farms at Beatrice and Moray East.

New opportunities are also arising from the port’s existing client base

In recent months the port has handled a range of subsea decommissioning projects through logistics providers ASCO and NorSea Group. Investment in purpose-built facilities and bringing together a “onestop-shop” solution for the sector will help efforts to secure more of this business into Peterhead.

Recognising the range and scale of opportunities presented, the port has joined forces with Aberdeen Harbour, Aberdeenshire Council, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Airport as Aberdeen City and Peterhead Region Freeport to investigate the opportunities to bid for the establishment of a regional Freeport to act as a hub for investment, trade and innovation.

Simon Brebner, chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority, said: “It is a very exciting time for the port with many diverse opportunities to develop as we seek to decarbonise our own activities while also playing a leading role in the decarbonisation plans for our clients and the wider economy.

“As part of this process we are recruiting a Head of Business Development – Energy Transition to expand the knowledge base within this fast moving sector and seek out and advise on the most appropriate projects to pursue.”

