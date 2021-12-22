Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead Port Authority future built on strong fundamentals

Presented by Peterhead Port Authority
December 22, 2021, 9:00 am
Peterhead is one of the country’s most versatile ports, with a modern quayside and all the requisite skills sets capable of servicing a broad range of marine sectors.

The port has a long and successful track record of supporting the fishing and energy sectors, built up through a combination of strategic location, continual investment in new facilities and a diverse and experienced supply chain.

As opportunities arise from the drive to meet net zero commitments and energy transition, these fundamental strengths will ensure that Peterhead makes a leading contribution.

Peterhead Port Authority is a key member of the NECCUS group, established to help Scotland meet its net zero obligations through the deployment of carbon capture technology.

The port is working with several groups planning to make significant investments in the northeast of Scotland and expects a new industry to evolve, with CO2 that has been captured at various industrial, chemical and manufacturing sites transported to the port for discharge and treatment. It will then be transferred to the Acorn storage site in the Moray Firth.

Despite the announcement by the UK Government that the Scottish Cluster was a reserve in the first phase of sequencing of such projects, the group remains confident that the application of this technology will be essential for Scotland and the UK to meet their decarbonisation targets.

With announcements of the successful bidders for the ScotWind round of offshore wind farm sites expected early in 2022, Peterhead is well placed to support the early survey work, construction and ongoing operations and maintenance of several sites located off the north-east of Scotland.

The port has been involved in the deployment of the Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm and acts as the operations and maintenance base for the world’s first floating offshore wind farm, Equinor Hywind, as well as supporting construction of wind farms at Beatrice and Moray East.

New opportunities are also arising from the port’s existing client base

In recent months the port has handled a range of subsea decommissioning projects through logistics providers ASCO and NorSea Group. Investment in purpose-built facilities and bringing together a “onestop-shop” solution for the sector will help efforts to secure more of this business into Peterhead.

Recognising the range and scale of opportunities presented, the port has joined forces with Aberdeen Harbour, Aberdeenshire Council, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Airport as Aberdeen City and Peterhead Region Freeport to investigate the opportunities to bid for the establishment of a regional Freeport to act as a hub for investment, trade and innovation.

Simon Brebner, chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority, said: “It is a very exciting time for the port with many diverse opportunities to develop as we seek to decarbonise our own activities while also playing a leading role in the decarbonisation plans for our clients and the wider economy.

“As part of this process we are recruiting a Head of Business Development – Energy Transition to expand the knowledge base within this fast moving sector and seek out and advise on the most appropriate projects to pursue.”

Find out more about ongoing work and developments at Peterhead Port Authority.

