Glengorm: Appraisal yields ‘no commercial hydrocarbons’ at decade’s largest UK gas discovery

Questions have been raised over the future of Glengorm, hailed as the UK’ largest gas discovery in a decade, after an appraisal campaign yielded no commercial hydrocarbons.

Glengorm, found in the Central North Sea in 2019 by Chinese operator CNOOC, was originally hailed as the largest in UK waters for a decade, with partner TotalEnergies estimating 250million recoverable barrels of oil equivalent.

However CNOOC has now completed its appraisal campaign, seeking to firm up the number of barrels, leading to uncertainty around the future of the project.

