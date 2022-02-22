You’re invited to make a day of it in Aberdeenshire – here’s your free guide and map

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire has so much going for it – isn’t it time you rediscovered this north eastern gem?

The Press & Journal has teamed up with VisitAberdeenshire – the lead tourism agency that promotes visitor experiences in north-east Scotland – for its Make a Day of It campaign.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Launched on Monday February 21, Make a Day of It encourages locals to explore their surrounding areas – and venture a little further afield – as they rediscover things to do in Aberdeenshire and all that is wonderful about this thriving area.

Perhaps it has been a few years since you toured around Royal Deeside, Banff and Buchan coast, or Peterhead and surrounding area? Or maybe you had fond memories of visiting Turriff, Ellon and surrounding area as a child? Or you might think you know all the hotspots in Inverurie, Garioch area and Kincardine and Mearns but, as the Make a Day of It campaign celebrates, there are so many undiscovered places.

As well as visiting the popular tourist spots with your family, why not make it your mission to explore some of the hidden places in Aberdeenshire too as you wile away the day in this amazing region of Scotland.

Download your free guide with all the things to do in Aberdeenshire

Don’t worry if missed you FREE 16-page guide to ‘making a day of it’ in this thriving region of the North East, inside The Press & Journal on Monday, February 21st, as you can download an electronic version to your smartphone and carry it with you on the go when out and about exploring.

Your interactive map

Below, is your interactive map of Aberdeenshire – just hover over and click on one of the pins and find four things to do in each area.

VisitAberdeesnhire’s Make a Day of It campaign wants everyone to embrace all that the area has to offer – whether you are a foodie, love the great outdoors, are an adventurer, enjoy the arts or are a history buff – and so last week, to coincide with Valentine’s Day, we brought you five reasons to fall in love with Aberdeenshire with hidden places to check out on your daytrip.

Make a Day of It competition

And your Aberdeenshire adventure might not even cost you a penny – that’s if you are one of the lucky winners in our Make a Day of It giveaway…

From March 1-5 in The Press & Journal, Visit Aberdeenshire will be giving our readers a chance to make a day of it and rediscover your Aberdeenshire with hotel stays, restaurant vouchers, and cash to be won. There will be £3,000 worth of prizes to be won, so don’t miss out!

How to join the campaign

If you have been out and about in Aberdeenshire lately, or have vowed to spend more time getting to know your local area better, then remember to share your photos on social media with the hashtag: #makeadayofit

For more information of Make a Day of It head to VisitAberdeenshire’s website.

Download your free 16-page Make a Day of It guide here.