11 great pubs in Inverness to visit – including Lauders and Johnny Foxes

Grab a pint at one of these fine venues.

By Jenna Scott
Grab yourself a drink. Image: Shutterstock closeup of a bartender pouring a dark stout beer in tap with subject and focus on the right
Grab yourself a drink. Image: Shutterstock closeup of a bartender pouring a dark stout beer in tap with subject and focus on the right

Inverness has so much to offer – not only for those who call the city home, but also for tourists.

The Highland capital is steeped in history, and there’s plenty of landmarks to visit if you are sightseeing.

But if you want to take a break from your packed itinerary, there are some great bars, pubs and hotels to stop by for some food and drink.

The King’s Highway

The King’s Highway, on Church Street, is a fantastic venue for both locals and tourists venturing around the city. Located near the train station, revellers can stop by for a quick pint and a bite to eat before setting off to explore the sites.

With separated seating areas, the King’s Highway can be ideal to escape the hustle and bustle and is great to have a catch up with friends old and new. The venue, which opens for breakfast at 7am with a full bar service from 11am, is conveniently located among shops and other restaurants, and is just a five minute walk from the Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.

Raise a glass. Image: Shutterstock.

Platform 8

This family-friendly Highland bar is perfectly situated just along from the train station with a great selection of food and drink, including gin, whisky and cask ales. Stop by in the morning, from 10am, to fill up with breakfast, or take a break between retail therapy to enjoy classic pub grub from their main menu – served until 9pm.

The pub welcomes revellers from near and far; whether guests want to enjoy a quiet pint to themselves or with friends, or sit back to catch the latest live sporting event, Platform 8 has everyone covered.

Lauders

Many locals might fondly recall when Lauders was known as the Criterion Bar. This bar, which is noted for its Edwardian-style revolving door, is situated right in the city centre just a short distance away from Inverness Castle and the River Ness.

Lauders is a must-visit for anyone passing through the city, boasting a menu of great value food and a wide range of drinks, such as lagers, ales and more than 40 whiskies.

Over 40 whiskies to choose from. Image: Andrew Smith

Johnny Foxes

Originally opened in 1997, Johnny Foxes, on the banks of the River Ness, has been a hit with locals and tourists alike. The bar and restaurant maintains an inviting atmosphere with freshly prepared food on the menu – freshly made pizzas are served until 2.45am!

It also provides lively entertainment seven days a week with local musicians and DJs presenting live sets every night until the wee hours.

Enjoy a lively evening. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Castle Tavern

Take in the incredible views of the Inverness Castle and River Ness from the Castle Tavern, a traditional pub that has proven to a great pitstop after completing the Great Glen Way – anyone who has done so can collect their completion certificate to celebrate their achievement.

So grab a pint and kick up your feet!

Relax at the Tavern. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Glenalbyn Bar

Just on the waterfront sits the Glenalbyn Bar, which dates back to 1889. The pub is in an ideal location to meet with friends and family during a night on the town and has great selection of booze to choose from.

The Glenalbyn Bar promises an authentic Highland pub experience for revellers, so why not grab a chair or set up the pool table with a pint nearby.

There are plenty of great pubs to visit in Inverness.

The Waterfront

Another great Highland pub to visit would be the Waterfront on the city’s Huntly Street, aptly situated right on the river. The pub boasts a wide selection of drinks to be enjoyed in front of an equally fantastic view.

It also features a great kitchen that serves up excellent food.

Some unusual revellers. Image: Alasdair Allen.

The Phoenix Ale House

The Phoenix Ale House is known to be home to some of the best real ale in the city – and it’s reasonably affordable!

Revellers are welcome to dine in the cosy restaurant and lounge with a glass in hand surrounded by friends.

The Fluke

The Fluke is a popular fixture among locals and tourists with a great menu and selection of drinks to choose from. It’s a fantastic spot to meet with friends and unwind over a pint with the footie playing in the background.

Throughout the year, The Fluke also hosts various fundraisers for charities as well as lending their function area to locals and groups free of charge.

The Fluke is popular with locals. Image: Alasdair Allen.

Innes Bar

The local pub, near the centre of the city, has established a loyal following with locals through pub quizzes, friendly staff and a good selection of drinks.

So, get a group of friends together, pop on your best thinking cap and get set for an evening quiz night with a dram in your hand.

Plenty to choose from.

Gellions Bar

Reputedly the oldest pub in Inverness, the Gellions was established in 1841 and is home to seven days of live music as well as an impressive variety of Scottish Gins, Whiskies and beers, so sit back and enjoy.

Grab a chair. Image: David Whittaker-Smith.

