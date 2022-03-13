Events taking place in the City this week commencing 14 March, 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Events taking place in the City this week commencing 14 March, 2022

By Erikka Askeland
March 13, 2022, 1:47 pm
London Stock Exchange
London Stock Exchange

The following events are due to take place in the City this week:

Today

ONS Claimant count rate, unemployment rate.

Finals: Hostmore, Phoenix Group, Stelrad.

Interims: Craneware, Fonix Mobile, Nightcap.

Tomorrow

Finals: Aptitude Software, Genel Energy, Genuit, Old Mutual Limited, Petrofac, Smart Metering Systems, TI Fluid Systems, Tissue Regenix.

Petrofac worker offshore.

Interims: Close Brothers, DFS Furniture, Ferguson, Litigation Capital Management, Virgin Wines UK.

Wednesday

Finals: 4imprint, Advanced Medical Solutions, Centaur Media, CLS Holdings, Computacenter, Ferrexpo, IP Group, Pharos Energy, Restaurant Group, Rps Group, Science In Sport.

Frankie and Benny’s at Queen’s Link Aberdeen is part of the Restaurant Group. Photo Chris Sumner.

Thursday

Bank of England interest rate decision.

Eyes on the Bank of England on Thursday for latest interest rate decision. Photo Yui Mok/PA Wire

Finals: Ceres Power, Cineworld, Deliveroo, Emis Group, Empresaria, Harbour Energy, Helios Towers, Marshalls, PensionBee, Portmeirion Group, Transglobe Energy, Tribal Group.

Trading updates: Ocado.

Friday

A Wetherspoon bar. Photo Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Finals: ContourGlobal, Eurocell.

Interims: JD Wetherspoon.

Trading updates: Investec.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]