Events taking place in the City this week commencing 14 March, 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The following events are due to take place in the City this week:

Today

ONS Claimant count rate, unemployment rate.

Finals: Hostmore, Phoenix Group, Stelrad.

Interims: Craneware, Fonix Mobile, Nightcap.

Tomorrow

Finals: Aptitude Software, Genel Energy, Genuit, Old Mutual Limited, Petrofac, Smart Metering Systems, TI Fluid Systems, Tissue Regenix.

Interims: Close Brothers, DFS Furniture, Ferguson, Litigation Capital Management, Virgin Wines UK.

Wednesday

Finals: 4imprint, Advanced Medical Solutions, Centaur Media, CLS Holdings, Computacenter, Ferrexpo, IP Group, Pharos Energy, Restaurant Group, Rps Group, Science In Sport.

Thursday

Bank of England interest rate decision.

Finals: Ceres Power, Cineworld, Deliveroo, Emis Group, Empresaria, Harbour Energy, Helios Towers, Marshalls, PensionBee, Portmeirion Group, Transglobe Energy, Tribal Group.

Trading updates: Ocado.

Friday

Finals: ContourGlobal, Eurocell.

Interims: JD Wetherspoon.

Trading updates: Investec.