Events taking place in the City this week commencing 14 March, 2022

The following events are due to take place in the City this week:
Today
ONS Claimant count rate, unemployment rate.
Finals: Hostmore, Phoenix Group, Stelrad.
Interims: Craneware, Fonix Mobile, Nightcap.
Tomorrow
Finals: Aptitude Software, Genel Energy, Genuit, Old Mutual Limited, Petrofac, Smart Metering Systems, TI Fluid Systems, Tissue Regenix.
Interims: Close Brothers, DFS Furniture, Ferguson, Litigation Capital Management, Virgin Wines UK.
Wednesday
Finals: 4imprint, Advanced Medical Solutions, Centaur Media, CLS Holdings, Computacenter, Ferrexpo, IP Group, Pharos Energy, Restaurant Group, Rps Group, Science In Sport.
Thursday
Bank of England interest rate decision.
Finals: Ceres Power, Cineworld, Deliveroo, Emis Group, Empresaria, Harbour Energy, Helios Towers, Marshalls, PensionBee, Portmeirion Group, Transglobe Energy, Tribal Group.
Trading updates: Ocado.
Friday
Finals: ContourGlobal, Eurocell.
Interims: JD Wetherspoon.
Trading updates: Investec.