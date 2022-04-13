Flagship annual dinner of the Energy Institute returns to Marcliffe after two year break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular energy industry event is making its return to the north-east calendar following the pandemic.

The flagship annual dinner of the Energy Institute (EI) Aberdeen, Highlands and Islands branch will be once again held at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel & Spa after a two year break.

As per its usual format, the event will feature a key note speech from a high profile industry figure as well as some lighter entertainment.

This year the main speech will be delivered by Clara Altobell the vice president of ESG & business innovation for North Sea independent oil and gas producer, Serica Energy.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the upstream oil and gas industry, Altobell is now responsible for Serica’s environment, social and governance performance as well as new technology.

Looking ahead to her presentation at the event, she said: “I’m looking forward to meeting up with fellow members of the EI, sharing my experience in the energy industry and connecting with people to help us shape the future of energy.”

Also appearing will be leading impressionist and star of popular BBC Radio 4 show Dead Ringers, Kevin Connelly.

The line-up of presenters will also include Nick Wayth, chief executive and Steve Holliday, president of the Energy Institute.

Alan Higgins of EI Aberdeen, Highlands & Islands Branch said: “After such a long time apart, this event will provide an important opportunity for people to reunite and reconnect in a celebratory and informative setting.

“We are sure that the dynamic and thoughtful mix of high-profile speakers will guarantee everyone present a full and rewarding evening which is set to be another sell-out well in advance of the event.”

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 12th.

To book a seat or table at the event, or to find out more about sponsorship opportunities, email aberdeen@energyinst.org or call 01224 900035.