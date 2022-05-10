Energy security in focus at Offshore Energy UK conference in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The issue of energy supply security will come under the spotlight at this year’s Offshore Energy UK 2022 conference.

Vladmir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has seen the topic become a key focus for this year’s event titled – “North Sea Transition Deal – delivering cleaner energy securely”.

Sharing insight from the Ukrainian perspective, Mavriky Kalugin a leading figure from the country’s largest national oil and gas company Naftogaz will address delegates at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on May 24.

He will be one of three key speakers in the Security of Supply panel session.

What is the North Sea Transition Deal?

The conference will look back on one year since Offshore Energies UK secured an agreement with the UK government on a plan for investment in low carbon enery and job creation.

The partnership between the government and offshore oil and gas aims to ensure the sector plays a leading role in delivering net zero targets. It is also expected to “unlock” up to £16 billion in investment and secure up to 40,000 energy jobs.

‘Great progress’ towards carbon reduction targets

During the day, the conference will tackle five themes key themes driving the deal, comprising Carbon Capture and Storage, Hydrogen, Supply Decarbonisation, Supply Chain Transformation and People and Skills.

OEUK chief executive Deirdre Michie said: “Our conference is the ideal arena for offshore energy producers and our world-class supply chain to learn more about deal and the role they play in delivering clean and secure energy to the UK.

“Over the past year, great progress has been achieved through our work with the UK government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and invest in innovative low-carbon technology to help us deliver the skills, innovation and infrastructure required to meet the UK’s carbon reduction targets by 2050.”

The chief executive of Harbour Energy Linda Cook and Andy Samuel head of the recently-rebranded North Sea Transition Authority will both deliver keynote speeches.

‘Critical’ year for offshore energy industry

Mr Samuel said: “The North Sea Transition Deal is a great plan on paper, but we can’t let it gather dust.

“We must turn ideas into action and see real delivery on carbon storage, platform electrification, and hydrogen, while still pushing ahead with ensuring the UK’s energy security.

“The offshore energy industry is strong on innovation and this year is critical.

“I look forward to sharing the NSTA’s perspective and hearing industry’s progress at this timely OEUK conference.”

It is just more than a year since the deal was signed, so this event offers delegates the chance to hear how industry is working with government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and invest in innovative low -carbon technology to help meet the UK’s net zero emissions target.

Ms Cook said: “Given the challenges introduced by a global pandemic, the war in Ukraine and implications for Russian exports, and an uneven journey towards a lower carbon economy, there’s perhaps never been a more important time to discuss energy and energy security.

“I look forward to sharing perspectives from an oil and gas producer and engaging in dialogue around how the energy industry can continue to work with other stakeholders to further the aims of the North Sea Transition Deal.”

The five sessions will each feature various speakers.

Carbon Capture and Storage

Chaired by Shell UK senior vice president Simon Roddy.

Speakers:

Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy director carbon capture utilisation and storage Alex Milward.

Wood MacKenzie head of CCUS research Mhairidh Evans.

Eni UK Martin Currie.

BP H2 & CCUS adviser Luke Warren.

Supply decarbonisation

TotalEnergies managing director Jean Luc Guiziou.

Speakers:

Neptune Energy director of new energy Pierre Girard.

Worley vice president Kirsten Oliver.

NewByrne Consultants Gunther Newcombe.

EnQuest business manager projects Donna Sutherland.

Boston Consulting Group Martha Vasquez.

People and skills

Chaired by CNOOC International vice president business services Scott McGinigal.

Speakers:

Robert Gordon University Energy Transition Institute director Paul de Leeuw

OPITO head of energy transition Andy Williamson.

Aberdeen University director of the Centre for Energy Transition John Underhill,

Harbour Energy global head of EDI Mavis Anagboso.

Hydrogen

Chaired by Hydrasun chief executive Bob Drummond.

Speakers:

National Gird senior hydrogen analyst Derek Radburn.

Kellas Midstream technical director Phillip Conner.

Net Zero Technology Centre project engineer Craig Hodge.

BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy chief executive Oliver Taylor.

Supply chain transformation

Chaired by Aker Offshore Wind UK managing director Sian Lloyd Rees.

Speakers:

OEUK supply chain and operations director Katy Heidenreich.

Imes Group chairman Melfort Campbell.

Petrofac chief operating officer John Pearson.

Who is Linda Cook?

Ms Cook is an American businesswoman who took over the role of chief executive of North Sea operator Harbour Energy in 2021. Previously she was an advisor to private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners which is a major shareholder in Harbour, the largest UK listed independent oil and gas company.

She spent over 29 years with Royal Dutch Shell at various companies in the US, the Netherlands, the UK and Canada and a member of its board.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Kansas.