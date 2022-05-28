App allows people to spend travelling time making money from games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

App allows people to spend travelling time making money from games

By Kelly Wilson
May 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 28, 2022, 9:16 am
(L-R) Iain Middleton and Nick Macandrew co-founders of Skedadle app. Picture by Kenny Elrick
(L-R) Iain Middleton and Nick Macandrew co-founders of Skedadle app. Picture by Kenny Elrick

A former Aberdeen lawyer and oil and gas worker has launched a new app that pays people to play games while travelling on public transport.

Nick Macandrew and Iain Middleton are the men behind the Skedadle app which plans to change the way people in the north and north-east spend their time travelling.

Whether a passenger on a bus, train, tram, taxi, or in a lift-share car, the company pays travellers for every 15 minutes they spend playing games on the app.

The start-up has raised £750,000 and is backed by Abrdn co-founder Martin Gilbert and Nico Simeone director of Six by Nico.

Chef Nico Simeone has backed the game app.

Users of the app can make up to £60 per month through playing games and using special offers and coupons from Skedadle’s national and international partners to spend in restaurants, nightclubs and shops.

Mr Macandrew, who used to work for Pinsent Masons, said: “Everything we do is disruptive and we want to change how people travel.

“We want to turn it into an opportunity and make the time come alive for people.

The money earned could be for a weeks shopping or pay your phone bill.”

Nick Macandrew Skedadle co-founder

“All the big tech companies out there keep the money but what we want to do is empower and value our users and say they have earned the money and deserve it.

The Skedadle apps. Photo by Kenny Elrick 25/05/2022

“We will give the majority of ad spends back to the users.

“That’s really important to us, especially with the cost of living at the moment.

“The money earned could be for a weeks shopping or pay your phone bill.”

“Fun and engaging games”

The app, available on Google Play and Skedadle’s online channels for ages 16 and over, currently has just under 1,000 users but Mr Macandrew and Mr Middleton are aiming for numbers to reach 10,000 within the next three to six months.

People playing the games can earn £2 for every 30 minutes with the money being ready to be withdrawn at the end of the month.

The company has secured advertising and special offers from established capital companies such as restaurant group Six by Nico and Dominos.

Mr Middleton, who has more than 30 years experience in oil and gas, said: “People who play games will watch adverts and it’s a pain.

“What we have here is a platform when the ad is in the background and there’s a fun engaging game so subconsciously the user is taking in the ad at the same time.”

Effective advertising platform

Mr Macandrew added: “Adverts are annoying and get in the way of your game but with us they don’t get in the way of your experience and you get paid for doing it.

(L-R) Iain Middleton and Nick Macandrew have created the skedadle app. Photo by Kenny Elrick

“We think we are about seven times more effective than Google and Facebook advertising.

“We give brands far better advertising platforms than Facebook, Instagram and Google.

“For the same price we can use their content as part of a game in a pretty cool way.

“People see their advert as part of a game.

“We want to become the most effective advertising platform.

“Everything we do as a business is disruptive.”

Tech firm with ‘great potential’

Investor and supporter Mr Gilbert said: “Scotland is a hotbed of technology and innovation.

Martin Gilbert, co-founder and retired chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management – now known as Abrdn  – supports entrepreneurs.

“There are many emerging and established tech firms with great potential.

“Skedadle is one and I’m delighted to be able to support entrepreneurs like Nick and Iain.

“I’m looking forward to following Skedadle’s growth story.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]