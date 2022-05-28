App allows people to spend travelling time making money from games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Aberdeen lawyer and oil and gas worker has launched a new app that pays people to play games while travelling on public transport.

Nick Macandrew and Iain Middleton are the men behind the Skedadle app which plans to change the way people in the north and north-east spend their time travelling.

Whether a passenger on a bus, train, tram, taxi, or in a lift-share car, the company pays travellers for every 15 minutes they spend playing games on the app.

The start-up has raised £750,000 and is backed by Abrdn co-founder Martin Gilbert and Nico Simeone director of Six by Nico.

Users of the app can make up to £60 per month through playing games and using special offers and coupons from Skedadle’s national and international partners to spend in restaurants, nightclubs and shops.

Mr Macandrew, who used to work for Pinsent Masons, said: “Everything we do is disruptive and we want to change how people travel.

“We want to turn it into an opportunity and make the time come alive for people.

The money earned could be for a weeks shopping or pay your phone bill.” Nick Macandrew Skedadle co-founder

“All the big tech companies out there keep the money but what we want to do is empower and value our users and say they have earned the money and deserve it.

“We will give the majority of ad spends back to the users.

“That’s really important to us, especially with the cost of living at the moment.

“The money earned could be for a weeks shopping or pay your phone bill.”

“Fun and engaging games”

The app, available on Google Play and Skedadle’s online channels for ages 16 and over, currently has just under 1,000 users but Mr Macandrew and Mr Middleton are aiming for numbers to reach 10,000 within the next three to six months.

People playing the games can earn £2 for every 30 minutes with the money being ready to be withdrawn at the end of the month.

The company has secured advertising and special offers from established capital companies such as restaurant group Six by Nico and Dominos.

Mr Middleton, who has more than 30 years experience in oil and gas, said: “People who play games will watch adverts and it’s a pain.

“What we have here is a platform when the ad is in the background and there’s a fun engaging game so subconsciously the user is taking in the ad at the same time.”

Effective advertising platform

Mr Macandrew added: “Adverts are annoying and get in the way of your game but with us they don’t get in the way of your experience and you get paid for doing it.

“We think we are about seven times more effective than Google and Facebook advertising.

“We give brands far better advertising platforms than Facebook, Instagram and Google.

“For the same price we can use their content as part of a game in a pretty cool way.

“People see their advert as part of a game.

“We want to become the most effective advertising platform.

“Everything we do as a business is disruptive.”

Tech firm with ‘great potential’

Investor and supporter Mr Gilbert said: “Scotland is a hotbed of technology and innovation.

“There are many emerging and established tech firms with great potential.

“Skedadle is one and I’m delighted to be able to support entrepreneurs like Nick and Iain.

“I’m looking forward to following Skedadle’s growth story.”