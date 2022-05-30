Brent crude hits two month high in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brent crude hits two month high in May

By Erikka Askeland
May 30, 2022, 8:03 pm
A barrel of Brent crude hit $121.67 a barrel.
A barrel of Brent crude hit $121.67 a barrel.

Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday hitting two month high as traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports.

The Brent crude futures contract for July, which expires on Tuesday, settled up $2.24 to  $121.67 a barrel  on Monday evening.

Traders also thought easing of Covid restrictions on China also drove up expectations that demand would increase.

Other indexes including US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also jumped 1.7%, to $117.06  a barrel, extending solid gains made last week.

The EU is meeting on Monday and Tuesday to hash out a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The EU gets about 40% of its natural gas and 25% of its oil from Russia, and Ukraine says those energy imports are funding Russia’s war on its neighbour.

But Hungary is leading a group of EU countries, along with Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, that rely heavily on Russian oil and cannot afford to take such steps.

Hungary gets more than 60% of its oil from Russia and 85% of its natural gas.

Daniel Ghali, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities in Toronto, said: “Europe has been haggling about this for the better part of a month, but increasingly the market is pricing (additional sanctions) in as a risk.”

Leaders of the 27 EU countries will agree in principle to an oil embargo, a draft of their summit conclusions showed.

But finding an agreement on an EU oil embargo has so far proved to be a tall order.

“It’s still quite difficult for the European group to reduce its energy dependency on Russia in the near term,” said Leona Liu, analyst at Singapore-based DailyFX.

Any further ban on Russian oil would tighten a crude market already strained for supply amid rising demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel ahead of the peak summer demand season in the US and Europe.

Underscoring market tightness, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group dubbed OPEC+, are set to rebuff Western calls to speed up increases in output when they meet on Thursday.

They will stick to existing plans to raise their July output target by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources told Reuters. read more

EU to pledge support for Ukraine, but not ready with new Russia sanctions.

