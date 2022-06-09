Islay distillery hires new manager in advance of whisky restart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Islay distillery hires new manager in advance of whisky restart

By Simon Warburton
June 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Alexander McDonald
Alexander McDonald, Port Ellen Distillery's new manager.

Port Ellen Distillery on Islay has appointed Alexander McDonald as its first manager in almost four decades as it gears up for production restart next year.

The distillery, which closed in 1983, is being brought back to life as part of parent Diageo’s investment to re-establish the two ‘lost’ distilleries at Port Ellen and Brora in the Highlands.

Following a three-year restoration, Brora Distillery restarted production last year.

A native of Argyll, having been born and brought up in Lochgilphead, Mr McDonald has lived on Islay for eight years with his young family and is a volunteer in the local fire service when not working for Diageo.

After qualifying at the Institute of Brewing & Distilling, he built his reputation in the Islay whisky industry, starting at Kilchoman Distillery before working as a distiller at both Caol Ila and Lagavulin.

Port Ellen Distillery.
Port Ellen Distillery, Islay.

For the past year he has led the Port Ellen restoration project, overseeing the construction work that will eventually bring the distillery back into production next year.

Laura Beadell, Diageo’s senior manager on Islay, said: “In his relatively short time in the industry Alexander has established himself as a highly skilled operator and a committed leader.

“He is passionate about Islay and Scotch whisky and he will make an exceptional manager of Port Ellen.”

Experiments with new whisky styles

Port Ellen will be brought back into production in a combination of modern and heritage buildings, with two pairs of copper pot stills and two distilling systems.

One pair of stills will replicate the characteristics of the original Port Ellen spirit.

A second, smaller pair of stills will produce alternative spirit characters – allowing the Port Ellen whisky-makers to try out new styles.

The experimental stills pay homage to John Ramsay, who owned Port Ellen in its formative years and pioneered many of the techniques and equipment that would become mainstays of the whisky industry.

The buildings at Port Ellen Distillery have gone through many changes since it first opened in 1824, with the distillery closing and largely being demolished in the 1930s before being rebuilt in the 1960s.

‘Historic moment when spirit flows through stills once again’

Following its most recent closure, in 1983, very few of the original structures remain.

The original kiln building, with its pagoda roofs and seafront warehouses, will be restored as part of the revived distillery and a new stillhouse created for distillation.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for everyone at Port Ellen and I look forward to leading the team as we prepare for the historic moment when spirit flows through the stills once again,” added Mr McDonald.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]