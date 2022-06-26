Anglo-Scottish couple realise Hebridean dream with Lewis charcuterie business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anglo-Scottish couple realise Hebridean dream with Lewis charcuterie business

By Simon Warburton
June 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Brian and Melinda Whitington at Hebridean Charcuterie's base in Stornoway.
Brian and Melinda Whitington at Hebridean Charcuterie's base in Stornoway.

Pooling an English dream and local know-how, one enterprising couple has started producing charcuterie on Lewis and is now supplying 35 outlets with the eventual aim of taking on young people as the business grows.

Brian Whitington – originally from London but “a Lewis man all along – I just didn’t know it” – recently married Scottish wife Melinda who has lived in Stornoway for a number of years after moving from Glasgow with the duo setting up Hebridean Charcuterie in the Lewis capital.

“We found each other later in life,” Mrs Whitington told The Press and Journal, adding: “It has been his dream for a number of years and when I came along he persuaded me to come on board.”

Melinda Whitington.
Hebridean Charcuterie co-founder Melinda Whitington.

The couple secured grants worth more than £3,000 from Business Gateway to allow them to start the business selling their first product, “wild & free salami”, in March.

It packs a punch

Made with local free-range pork produced on crofts, as well as venison and goose meat, the products help to keep deer and geese – which can cause damage to the land if left unchecked –  under control on the island.

It is believed the charcuterie business – the culinary art of preparing products such as salami and cured meats – is the first of its kind in the Outer Hebrides.

“Our salami is quite a gamey flavour, it is quite bold, there are no two ways about it,” Mrs Whitington said, adding: “It packs a punch.

“We are mainly selling through stockists, shops, a couple of supermarkets and delis in Stornoway, and we are approaching restaurants and hotels.”

One of the couple’s long-term aims is to be able to offer jobs to young people on the island to encourage them to stay – a situation Mrs Whitington concedes is tricky.

Hebridean Charcuterie
Products from Hebridean Charcuterie.

“We are quite keen to offer young people opportunities where we can,” she said, adding: “It is part of the challenges of the islands to retain our young people and build skills in the community.”

Business Gateway helped the Whitingtons develop their business plan which resulted in an award of £1,250 through the Outer Hebrides Young Entrepreneurs Fund, provided by Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

This supported investment in a mincer, slicer, sausage stuffer and fridges, allowing the business to meet professional requirements.

Always wanted to start own business

“I always wanted to start my own business, and I felt I had the skills and expertise to launch the first charcuterie in the Outer Hebrides, using meats from crofters and wild animals,” said Mr Whittington.

Additionally, through Business Gateway Mr and Mrs Whitington were awarded a further grant of £2,331 in the guise of Western Isles Council’s Covid-19 Economic Recovery Grant Scheme.

This gave them the ability to buy an additional fridge and cool boxes to transport meat for production.

“We had to overcome several hurdles including converting what was once an unused garage at the back of our house into a salami kitchen at the height of the Covid crisis,” added Mrs Whitington.

“We’ve also met lots of lovely people active in the local food supply chain along the way.”

Stornoway.
Stornoway.

The couple have trialled an aromatically spiced sheep meat salami which they hope to formally launch later in the year.

Mr Whitington said: “As the first charcuterie business of our kind in the Outer Hebrides, we aim to stock up to 50 local businesses with our locally produced wild and free salami.

“We are also proud of our no-plastic packaging, electric vehicle transport and ultra-energy-efficient equipment, ensuring our impact on the environment is minimal.”

