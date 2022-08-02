Overcoming ‘impostor syndrome’: Best-selling Aberdeen artist opens up about her own career struggles in new podcast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east based illustrator Johanna Basford has opened up about her own personal career struggles as she launches a new podcast series.

Ms Basford, well-known for her adult coloring books, admits to being “crippled” by imposter syndrome – a condition that leaves people doubting their abilities and accepting accomplishments.

The Ellon resident has now teamed up with record breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont to speak to some of the country’s most successful and innovative enterpreneurs as they reflect on their career highs and lows.

“Everyone’s journey is lumpy and bumpy”

For Ms Basford, who has sold more than 21 million books worldwide, it was an ideal opportunity for her to open up on her own struggles in business.

She said: “For me personally I’m really intrigued as to how people overcome really difficult chapters, how they find a work and life balance and what they do if they suffer from imposter syndrome?

“I am crippled by it so I love just speaking to other people and how they deal with it. I think it’s a really common thing, particularly among women.

“I don’t think it’s something that goes away and it’s very much learning to deal and live with it and understanding how it might affect you in certain situations.

“I think it’s really interesting to hear about it.

“The times where they’ve been so scared they just want to crawl out the room and never come back again.

“We all have those moments and when you hear other people you admire feel that way too it reassures you I think.

“What was reinforced by the podcast is that everyone’s journey is lumpy and bumpy.”

Relished the podcast opportunity

The University of Dundee eight-part series, Path for Potential, will feature well-known names including television and radio presenter Fearne Cotton, founder of Not on the High Street Holly Tucker and Darina Garland of Ooni pizza ovens.

In the podcasts, the stars are asked to reflect on their own highs and lows from throughout their career.

The mum-of-two, mum to eight-year-old Evie and five-year-old Mia, said: “If I’m being really honest I just wanted the opportunity to speak to some really cool and inspirational people.

“It was such an amazing opportunity to have conversations that I would never be able to have in normal real life.”

Successful career

Ms Basford graduated from the University of Dundee with a degree in textile design in 2005.

She initially produced handprinted wallpaper and home accessories before the financial crash prompted her to follow her passion for drawing.

After establishing herself as a freelance illustrator, she rejected calls from publishers to diversify from her signature drawing style.

In late 2011, after being approached to produce a colouring book for children, she adapted the brief to produce colouring books for adults instead.

Today, she has sold more than 21 million books worldwide and in 2016 she was awarded an OBE for her services to art and entrepreneurship.

But there were times at the start of her career Ms Basford questioned if she was following the right path.

She said: “There’s the highlights reel you see in the press but then there’s all the bad stuff that happens behind the scenes and we don’t always speak about them.

“I’m very open to say to people it was really difficult and there’s times I would go to the ATM and see insufficient funds because there wasn’t enough money to even get £10 out.

“That’s a difficult moment and you wonder if you are doing the right thing.

“You see your friends having a monthly pay check and you think are you really wise to continue down this path when I don’t know what I am doing?

“Those moments are difficult.”

“Doing the first colouring book was a big turning point and it changed everything.

“I was so close to not doing it as at the time I was doing really well with my freelance illustration work and a glossy client list.

“It seemed crazy to take six months to do this project. I didn’t know if I was ever going to sell a book in adult colouring.

“It was a big relief when it did well.”

Strong north-east roots

Ms Basford, who releases her new book Rooms of Wonder in October, started off her career by working from her parents shed in Auchnagatt and has always stayed close to her roots continuing to be based in the north-east.

She said: “When I compare myself to my contemporaries in places like London, Edinburgh and Glasgow I think being in the north-east has given me a better quality of life.

“The cost of living is better and you have a little bit of space to think. You are not in the same melting pot.

“Being somewhere that isn’t so condensed allows you to dream bigger and pursue more opportunities because there’s less people all on top of each other.

“I’m back in the same town I went to school and people know me here and my parents.

“People genuinely are really happy to see folk pursuing what they enjoy in their hometown.”

Podcast to inspire people

Ms Basford and Mr Beaumont are both ambassadors for the University of Dundee’s Centre for Entrepreneurship which is supporting the podcast.

Former University of Dundee rector Mr Beaumont said: “Johanna and I are proud to represent the University of Dundee as ambassadors for the Centre for Entrepreneurship.

“This exciting new podcast series gives a voice and creates a valuable link between students and successful entrepreneurs in all walks of life.

“The Path to Potential podcast series hopefully emphasises that behind every successful brand is a person with an idea, no different to anyone listening.

“We have brought together some great guests, each who have their own insights into what it takes to succeed, as well as some brilliants stories along the way.”

Path for Potential is available to download from August 12.