Law firm Addleshaw Goddard adds three new recruits to its team in Aberdeen

Law firm Addleshaw Goddard has bolstered its Aberdeen team with three new senior recruits.

Jennifer Cham comes in as a managing associate along with new legal directors Gemma Hills and Emma Sinclair to strengthen the firm’s coverage in the city.

Addleshaw Goddard moved to its current Aberdeen office at Prime Four in 2019 and has enjoyed rapid growth in its north-east team since then.

The firm has registered five consecutive years of double-digit income growth since moving to Scotland in 2017.

New recruits bring “another dimension”

Addleshaw Goddard partner and co-head of the firm’s energy & utilities team David McEwing said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer, Gemma and Emma to the firm.

“All three are highly experienced lawyers with a great reputation in the city and they bring another dimension to our offering in Aberdeen.

“We are extending the team to meet existing client demand, as well as to support the increased business we are seeing and help us to deliver on our ambitions for the future.

“Last year we committed ourselves to doubling our headcount in Aberdeen over the next two years and these appointments mean we are on track to do just that – with more new faces set to join this year.”

Highly experienced

Ms Hills and Ms Cham will both be part of the firm’s corporate team, with a particular focus on transactions in the energy sector.

Ms Cham, who was previously with Ledingham Chalmers, has 15 years’ experience with a focus on transactional corporate matters, including M&A, management buyouts and investment deals.

Ms Hills, who joins Addleshaw Goddard from Brodies, has more than 13 years’ experience and is involved in all aspects of corporate work including acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures, re-organisations, investments and mergers.

Also bringing a wealth of experience is Ms Sinclair who joins after working in-house in the energy sector for more than a decade, including seven years at Weatherford.

She will work closely with partner Ross McKenzie, with a focus on commercial contracts and helping clients with their contract lifecycle management.

Grow the strength within teams

Mr McKenzie, who also specialises in data protection and technology law, said: “Demand for our teams’ services continues to grow, supporting our clients on all aspects of their day-to-day commercial needs.

“Emma will be a great addition to the team, giving us even more bench strength and bringing valuable experience from the client-side from her time as an in-house adviser.

“Attracting three solicitors with such quality to the office is a real testament to the ambition we have and what has already been delivered in recent years.

“We work with some of the best businesses in the north-east, advising them on international operations from right here in the city, and we now have the capacity to do even more.”