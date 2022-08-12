Co-op pledges to save north and north-east communities from becoming ‘cash deserts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Co-op pledges to save north and north-east communities from becoming ‘cash deserts’

By Kelly Wilson
August 12, 2022, 12:01 am
Lossiemouth Co-op.
Lossiemouth Co-op.

The Co-op has said it won’t allow north and north-east communities to become “cash deserts”.

The convenience retailer said it will offer free ATMs in every store where possible, and if not offer free cashback services or Post Office counter withdrawals.

The Co-op Group is one of the world’s largest consumer co-operatives, owned by millions of members.

Big presence across the region

It’s the UK’s fifth biggest food retailer with more than 2,500 local, convenience and medium-sized stores with more than 330 of those in the north, north-east and Highlands & Islands.

Branches include Aberdeen, Kintore, Dufftown, Turriff, Huntly, Oldmeldrum, Tain,  Dornoch & Shetland.

The Co-op in Dufftown, Moray. Pictures Jason Hedges

Co-op said its commitments would counter high street bank closures, removal of free ATMs and the rise of cashless retailing.

New research by the grocery chain into the spending habits of 16 million shoppers found a north-south divide in the use of cash, with many disadvantaged communities relying on notes and coins to budget during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Way We Pay report found that cash use had fallen from 65% to 28% since 2016.

However, it remained as high as 44% in many areas including Scotland.

Cash use in Aberdeenshire was 29% with Inverness-shire 28% and the Highlands 31%.

Cash still a “key payment method”

Additional research from Which? suggested that those most likely to use cash were in the lowest-income households, with a third of respondents whose annual income was lower than £20,000 finding cash easiest to budget.

Co-op Food managing director Matt Hood said: “Insight and data within our latest report indicates that while contactless has become the preferred way for many to pay, cash still remains a key payment method that the public looks to for confidence and security.

“As a community-led convenience retailer it’s important to us that while we have the correct technology that offers convenience, we also have the in-store facilities that offer vital services to customers and communities that continue to use cash.

“The clear north-south divide highlights the inequality issues that are still apparent in society today, despite the government’s levelling up agenda.

“By introducing this charter and making these commitments we can continue to protect and provide easy access to cash, particularly in those communities that rely on it most.”

Since 2018, the number of free-to-use ATMs has dropped by more than 12,000 – a reduction of almost a quarter, which is set to rise – and nearly half of the UK’s bank branches have closed since 2015.

Co-op currently has around 2,300 free-to-use ATMs, alongside 230 Post Office counters, across its stores.

