SSE Renewables award helps community build affordable housing

In partnership with SSE Renewables
September 21, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 9:13 am
a young man stands beside Caledonian Court, an affordable housing development funded by SSE Renewables' awards
Twelve families moved into new homes in Fort Augustus in the Great Glen thanks to support from SSE Renewables' community funds.

Everyone wants the security of having a roof over their heads. But for many in the UK, buying a house is a dream that’s out of reach because of soaring rents, stagnating salaries and a lack of affordable homes.

It was worse at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when many renters were forced to choose between paying their bills or buying food. Some had to end their tenancy. Others became homeless after getting eviction notices.

SSE Renewables builds homes for the future with £316,610 award

But in a rural community in the Scottish Highlands, the lack of affordable housing is being addressed, thanks to a generous donation from the UK and Ireland’s leading renewable energy developer and operator.

The Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston Community Company received £316,610 from one of SSE Renewables’ community funds to build Caledonian Court, a housing development that consists of 12 community owned homes. The properties range from starter flats and family villas to retirement homes, to suit the needs of young families and elderly residents.

These homes offer residents an affordable place to live and a chance to enjoy an eco-friendly space that was a finalist for the Carbon Reduction Award of the Scottish Green Energy Awards 2021. The homes were built using stone from a nearby borrow pit, cutting transport costs and greenhouse gas emissions. The properties also have high energy efficiency, thanks to air source heating. To invite residents to make the most of the outdoors, the grounds were landscaped with over 500 trees and shrubs. Cycle stands are scattered throughout.

Councillor Margaret Davidson, a former leader of the Highland Council says:

I have seen this project since it was an initial idea through to completion of splendid houses, filled with local people, in a beautiful setting. I am truly delighted at the outcome.

SSE Renewables awards powers transformational projects across UK

a young apprentice carries rocks to help build a barrier wall
An apprentice benefiting from the SSE Renewables funds.

SSE Renewables has extended funding support this year, donating around £10 million to community groups across the UK and Ireland in 2021/22. A total of 1,048 projects benefitted from the funds, up from 1,023 in 2020/21. 108 net zero projects received support.

The company has published its annual Community Investment Review, providing details on the impact of the cash boost on direct beneficiaries and the wider community. That includes support for scholarships and local jobs, the enhancement of community assets and the completion of community owned houses.

Many of SSE Renewables’ awards this year have gone to transformational projects that are larger, more ambitious and have longer lasting impacts in their respective communities. That means the completed projects created assets, like infrastructure, and provided an overall economic boost to benefit both current and future generations.

a diverse group of young people sitting around, talking and laughing
Moray Action for Children received £50,000 to help deliver a six week 'Introduction to Early Learning' programme.

These projects show the electricity generation company’s commitment to investing in communities near its renewable energy developments, especially in efforts that promote resilient and thriving communities. The investments also prove SSE Renewables’ strength in supporting and engaging communities, resulting in long-standing relationships with them.

Stephen Wheeler, managing director at SSE Renewables, said:

We continue to pride ourselves on our work with these communities and our awards help secure much needed funding to help them grow sustainably into the future, allowing our projects to contribute to a lasting legacy in the areas we live and work.

The community funds also helped SSE Renewables achieve its priorities as a company, including tackling the cost-of-living crisis. The grants helped to ease challenges to community finances and promote energy efficiency measures to reduce costs.

SSE Renewables plans to expand community investment in 2022/23

young entrepreneurs pictured standing, holding signs
Young Enterprise Scotland received support to help provide entrepreneurship training and support to young people.

Ultimately, the company aims to grow its green energy output to make renewables the most affordable way to generate power. It’s all part of the company’s goal to deliver the renewable energy infrastructure the world needs to transition to a net zero future as quickly as possible.

It’s a priority that SSE Renewables takes seriously after it acted as a principal partner in the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow. The company already leads the construction of more offshore wind energy than any other developer in the world.

Looking ahead, SSE Renewables sees 2022/23 as a year of growth for community investment and is identifying new sites across Scotland and the Republic of Ireland. It also plans to continue to engage with local communities and allow local representatives to make funding decisions that truly respond to the specific needs in their local area.

Visit the SSE Renewables website to find out more about how the company supports local communities.

