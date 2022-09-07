‘Energy literally causes everything in humanity to happen’: North Sea boss calls for an energy secretary in Liz Truss’ cabinet By Ryan Duff and Erikka Askeland September 7, 2022, 3:08 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 6:16 pm 0 Spirit Energy chief executive Neil McCulloch is calling for an energy secretary in Liz Truss' cabinet. Supplied by Spirit Energy [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Aberdeen Dream Beauty Studio 'struggling but fighting' to survive 0 Dream to dinosaur: The rise and fall of the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen 0 17-year-old Aberdonian backs new north-east chef apprenticeship as demand for talent rises 0 Jumpstart for Jump Station trampoline park in Buckie despite soaring cost of steel 0 'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?': New gallery to open… 0 Freeports: Politicians from both parties of government press case for double north victory New PM urged to save pubs from £20-per-pint or closure 1 Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale 0 Banchory-headquartered telecommunications firm celebrates six-figure contract wins 0 What is a green freeport? Everything you need to know 0 More from Press and Journal REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre 0 Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades 0 No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing… 0 Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale 0 International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books… 0