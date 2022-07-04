What do carbon capture and green freeport plans mean for the north-east?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What do carbon capture and green freeport plans mean for the north-east?

By Keith Findlay
July 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 4, 2022, 7:58 am
Peterhead port.
Green freeport status for Aberdeen and Peterhead, together with carbon capture and storage (CCS) plans for the north-east can deliver thousands of new jobs, better livelihoods and new net-zero infrastructure for the region.

The forecast came from Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) chief executive Simon Brebner and Steve Murphy, chief commercial officer of CCS technology and infrastructure firm Storegga, in an interview with The Press and Journal at PPA’s Blue Toon headquarters.

Storegga is lead developer for the Acorn carbon capture and storage and hydrogen infrastructure projects proposed for St Fergus, just a few miles north of Peterhead.

Status would mean ‘more jobs and more money’

It is also among the army of backers for the Aberdeen-Peterhead green freeport bid.

l-r Storegga chief commercial officer Steve Murphy and Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Simon Brebner.

Mr Murphy said achieving the status would help Storegga and the Scottish low-carbon “cluster” it is part of to accelerate their plans for Acorn, which last year missed out on “track one” funding from the UK Government but was selected as a “reserve” scheme.

Asked why all of this is so important for those who live and work in the area, Mr Murphy added: “I think what it means to the person in the street is two things – less concern about climate change and probably more importantly, particularly at this moment in time, is more jobs and more money.”

Aberdeen Harbour from Torry Battery.

Aberdeen and Peterhead have submitted a bid to jointly become one of Scotland’s two new green freeports.

The north-east bid consortium includes the two port authorities, Aberdeen International Airport, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Opportunity North East, the Net Zero Technology Centre, Storegga and ETZ, the firm driving forward plans for an energy transition zone in the Granite City.

Major investment at north-east ports

Green freeport status would follow hot on the heels of significant investment in the harbours in Aberdeen – more than £350 million in its case – and Peterhead, where there was a substantial upgrade and new fish market built.

It would create a special economic zone within which levers and tax incentives will be available to attract new inward investment and support expansion of existing businesses to invest, innovate and develop the skills needed to deliver new projects.

We all have different contributions to make to ensure the delivery of a net-zero capital for Europe is in this region.”

Simon Brebner, CEO, Peterhead Port Authority.

According to the consortium, becoming a green freeport could also secure vital new trade and support the acceleration of innovation, diversification and decarbonisation of the region’s key economic sectors.

The bid partners say up to 30,000 high-quality jobs will be created under their “ground-breaking plans” to transform the region into the “net-zero capital of Europe”.

And they expect green freeport status to boost the local economy by £7.5 billion over the next decade and usher in a new era of investment, innovation, regional regeneration and opportunities “for those that need them most”.

Meanwhile, Acorn is expected to support 20,600 jobs at its peak in 2031 and average more than 15,000 roles annually to 2050.

St Fergus gas terminal will become home to major CCS and hydrogen projects under Storegga’s plans.

Inward investment and exporting skills are common themes for both Acorn and green freeport status.

Mr Murphy said: “From our perspective, the big shareholders in Storegga are Macquarie Bank, of Australia, GIC, the government investment corporation in Singapore, Mitsui, M&G and now, more recently, with Snam (Europe’s largest gas infrastructure operator).”

On skills, Mr Murphy said there was a “direct parallel” between the evolution of the oil and gas industry and the development of CCS and hydrogen technologies.

Mr Brebner added: “We could be the leading light in terms of carbon capture to have that same ability (as the oil and gas industry) to export services and skills around the world.”

The pair also highlighted the importance of collaboration in progressing their plans.

Simon Brebner, CEO of Peterhead Port Authority.

Mr Brebner said: “We (Peterhead port) could not do this on our own, and neither could the Port of Aberdeen or Aberdeen Airport. This is definitely collaborative but at the same time strengthening the value proposition for the north-east of Scotland.

“We all have different contributions to make to ensure the delivery of a net-zero capital for Europe is in this region.

“We’ve been the oil and gas centre for the past 50 years and now there’s a chance to transition to becoming the centre of renewables net-zero for the next 50-plus years.”

The other green freeport bidders are Clyde, Firth of Forth, Inverness & Cromarty Firth and Orkney.

