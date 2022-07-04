What do carbon capture and green freeport plans mean for the north-east?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Green freeport status for Aberdeen and Peterhead, together with carbon capture and storage (CCS) plans for the north-east can deliver thousands of new jobs, better livelihoods and new net-zero infrastructure for the region.

The forecast came from Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) chief executive Simon Brebner and Steve Murphy, chief commercial officer of CCS technology and infrastructure firm Storegga, in an interview with The Press and Journal at PPA’s Blue Toon headquarters.

Storegga is lead developer for the Acorn carbon capture and storage and hydrogen infrastructure projects proposed for St Fergus, just a few miles north of Peterhead.

Status would mean ‘more jobs and more money’

It is also among the army of backers for the Aberdeen-Peterhead green freeport bid.

Mr Murphy said achieving the status would help Storegga and the Scottish low-carbon “cluster” it is part of to accelerate their plans for Acorn, which last year missed out on “track one” funding from the UK Government but was selected as a “reserve” scheme.

Asked why all of this is so important for those who live and work in the area, Mr Murphy added: “I think what it means to the person in the street is two things – less concern about climate change and probably more importantly, particularly at this moment in time, is more jobs and more money.”

Aberdeen and Peterhead have submitted a bid to jointly become one of Scotland’s two new green freeports.

The north-east bid consortium includes the two port authorities, Aberdeen International Airport, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Opportunity North East, the Net Zero Technology Centre, Storegga and ETZ, the firm driving forward plans for an energy transition zone in the Granite City.

Major investment at north-east ports

Green freeport status would follow hot on the heels of significant investment in the harbours in Aberdeen – more than £350 million in its case – and Peterhead, where there was a substantial upgrade and new fish market built.

It would create a special economic zone within which levers and tax incentives will be available to attract new inward investment and support expansion of existing businesses to invest, innovate and develop the skills needed to deliver new projects.

We all have different contributions to make to ensure the delivery of a net-zero capital for Europe is in this region.” Simon Brebner, CEO, Peterhead Port Authority.

According to the consortium, becoming a green freeport could also secure vital new trade and support the acceleration of innovation, diversification and decarbonisation of the region’s key economic sectors.

The bid partners say up to 30,000 high-quality jobs will be created under their “ground-breaking plans” to transform the region into the “net-zero capital of Europe”.

And they expect green freeport status to boost the local economy by £7.5 billion over the next decade and usher in a new era of investment, innovation, regional regeneration and opportunities “for those that need them most”.

Meanwhile, Acorn is expected to support 20,600 jobs at its peak in 2031 and average more than 15,000 roles annually to 2050.

Inward investment and exporting skills are common themes for both Acorn and green freeport status.

Mr Murphy said: “From our perspective, the big shareholders in Storegga are Macquarie Bank, of Australia, GIC, the government investment corporation in Singapore, Mitsui, M&G and now, more recently, with Snam (Europe’s largest gas infrastructure operator).”

On skills, Mr Murphy said there was a “direct parallel” between the evolution of the oil and gas industry and the development of CCS and hydrogen technologies.

Mr Brebner added: “We could be the leading light in terms of carbon capture to have that same ability (as the oil and gas industry) to export services and skills around the world.”

The pair also highlighted the importance of collaboration in progressing their plans.

Mr Brebner said: “We (Peterhead port) could not do this on our own, and neither could the Port of Aberdeen or Aberdeen Airport. This is definitely collaborative but at the same time strengthening the value proposition for the north-east of Scotland.

“We all have different contributions to make to ensure the delivery of a net-zero capital for Europe is in this region.

“We’ve been the oil and gas centre for the past 50 years and now there’s a chance to transition to becoming the centre of renewables net-zero for the next 50-plus years.”

The other green freeport bidders are Clyde, Firth of Forth, Inverness & Cromarty Firth and Orkney.